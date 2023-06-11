NewsVideo Games

New Fable Trailer Stars Richard Ayoade at Xbox Showcase

By
0
new fable trailer 2023 richard ayoade xbox games showcase playground games

Xbox and Playground Games have finally released a new trailer for the Fable reboot at the Xbox Games Showcase, and it stars Richard Ayoade basically looking and talking like Richard Ayoade, which is admittedly a brilliant choice. The trailer appeared to just be a big long cinematic, with Ayoade giving a speech about how the age of heroes is basically over, but then suddenly a tiny woman appears in his house. Ayoade freaks out about it and eventually captures her, and it seems that the tiny woman might potentially be the protagonist.

There’s a lot we don’t know right now, and the lack of gameplay is pretty underwhelming. However, “Fable trailer starring Richard Ayoade” is still a powerful way to start off the Xbox Games Showcase. Here are the sparse details attached to its new trailer: “What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever.”

About the author

John Friscia
Managing Editor at The Escapist. I have been writing about video games since 2018 and editing writing on IT, project management, and video games for around a decade. I have an English degree, but Google was a more valuable learning resource. I taught English in South Korea for a year in 2018, and it was exponentially more fun than living in Pennsylvania. My major passions in life are SNES, Japanese RPGs, Berserk, and K-pop. I'm currently developing the game Boss Saga with my brother, which is guaranteed to change your life and you should buy it.
More Stories by John Friscia