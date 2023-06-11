New Fable Trailer Stars Richard Ayoade at Xbox Showcase

Xbox and Playground Games have finally released a new trailer for the Fable reboot at the Xbox Games Showcase, and it stars Richard Ayoade basically looking and talking like Richard Ayoade, which is admittedly a brilliant choice. The trailer appeared to just be a big long cinematic, with Ayoade giving a speech about how the age of heroes is basically over, but then suddenly a tiny woman appears in his house. Ayoade freaks out about it and eventually captures her, and it seems that the tiny woman might potentially be the protagonist.

There’s a lot we don’t know right now, and the lack of gameplay is pretty underwhelming. However, “Fable trailer starring Richard Ayoade” is still a powerful way to start off the Xbox Games Showcase. Here are the sparse details attached to its new trailer: “What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever.”