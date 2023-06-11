Avowed Gameplay Trailer Reveals Fantasy Adventure from Obsidian, Launches 2024

Xbox is aware that it has a whole lot of games that demand big progress updates, and it’s doing its best to deliver on them. As such, Obsidian Entertainment revealed the first gameplay trailer for Avowed, its first-person fantasy RPG, and it has a release window of 2024 for Xbox Series X | S, PC via Steam, and Game Pass.

Here are first details on Avowed accompanying its gameplay trailer: “Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague with a secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?”

Avowed was originally announced with a cinematic trailer back in 2020, so this update from Obsidian had indeed been a long time coming. Check back soon for more details.