Starfield Showcase Reveals All, Including a Collector’s Edition Preorder with a Watch

Let’s be honest: The new Starfield gameplay is the biggest reason most people watched the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and for good reason. Given that the sprawling sci-fi RPG was announced to get its own dedicated segment beforehand, the footage was clearly positioned to take the spotlight not only for Xbox fans but gaming fans in general. The Starfield Showcase revealed plenty about the game, and a collector’s edition is available to preorder now for $299 at the likes of the Bethesda Gear Store and GameStop ahead of the September release date that comes with a cool watch.

Starfield Showcase Gameplay and Collector’s Edition Preorder Details

Bethesda Game Studios game director Todd Howard hosted the presentation, giving players a taste of what Starfield looks like on the ground and in space. He clarified that, while this gigantic space project is Bethesda’s first new universe in 25 years, it’s still very much a Bethesda adventure at heart, as players can expect to shoot as much as they explore and customize. Speaking of exploring, Howard said that adventuring will be a bit different this time, thanks to the game’s size. With this is an inventory system that looks far different from anything seen in the studio’s past titles.

Starfield’s cities are filled with larger and smaller stories that players will learn about as they explore. Today’s presentation offered a glimpse of New Atlantis, a bustling utopia and the biggest single city that Bethesda has ever made. It’s here that you’ll meet Constellation, an organization focused on uncovering the mysteries of the universe. The eclectic group that runs Constellation will introduce players to the Settled Systems with the first major quest, and it’s from there that the journey truly opens up.

The Starfield gameplay deep dive has just about everything you could ever want from a pre-release presentation, but it also gave fans a look at something they may not have expected: a watch. Players who purchase the Starfield Collector’s Edition will receive a working watch modeled after the same device received in-game. It connects to your phone to show notifications, and yes, it can tell the time. It comes in a fancy box inspired by materials used by astronauts in the Apollo era and also includes a special Starfield patch. You can see pictures of some of these offerings below.

The Xbox Games Showcase presentation is a thorough deep dive into the skills system, spaceship customizations, aliens, robots, zero-gravity combat, and freedom offered by Starfield. In fact, there’s so much shown here that it nearly goes into spoiler territory. So, if you can’t wait to experience Bethesda’s next RPG for yourself, you can see how the vast majority of its features and mechanics work in the Starfield gameplay deep dive below starting at around 01:04:00, which we have cued up. Stay tuned for more information while we wait for Starfield to release on September 6, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass, and think about if you want to preorder that collector’s edition.