NewsVideo Games

Payday 3 Gameplay Trailer Reveals September Release Date

By
0
Payday 3 Gameplay Trailer Reveals September Release Date

After years of teases, Payday 3 gameplay was finally revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 along with a release date of September 21, 2023. So far, the third entry in the first-person shooter robbery game looks like it will give fans exactly what they expected. Although we only got a few peeks at some of the new features coming when the game launches this fall, the minute-and-a-half trailer still has plenty for fans to chew on in the meantime.

Payday 3 has been in the oven for a long time. After Payday 2 launched in 2013, it wasn’t until 2016 that its follow-up was officially revealed to be in development. Now, only a few updates and seven years later, we finally have a good look at what it looks like in motion. You can see the Payday 3 gameplay trailer and read a short summary about its story while we wait for more updates: “Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew’s reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement.”

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe