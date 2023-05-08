Payday 3 Video Teases ‘Simple Job’ Ahead of Summer Gameplay Reveal

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Starbreeze Studios have published another enigmatic Payday 3 teaser video, promising to reveal a first look at gameplay sometime this summer. The footage made its way to social media today, making for another mysterious message from the team ahead of the heist game’s third release later this year. The video is very short at only 20 seconds long, showing a dark figure sitting in an even darker room as a voice chimes in to say, “All right, guys, it’s a simple job.” You can see the newest look at Payday 3 in the video below.

Fans have been in the dark, too, as they’ve been left to wait for more footage after getting a first look in January of this year. The five-month wait for more has been painful for some, something Starbreeze acknowledges in a statement posted on the game’s Steam page. We’re not quite sure when the Payday 3 gameplay reveal will arrive this summer, but the team says that eager fans can sign up for a Starbreeze Nebula account to be among the first to receive updates.

“We’re now five months into the Year of PAYDAY 3, with not a lot of info revealed about the game yet,” Starbreeze says. “This has been frustrating for a lot of you, but we promise you the wait will be worth it. Our team has been working very hard on the game, this is still the year of PAYDAY 3 after all, and we’re now almost ready to start lifting the lid and let you all in on how the game is coming along.”

While it might feel as though we’re long overdue to start getting Payday 3 news, we’ve known that Starbreeze had the sequel in the works a few years ago. Its existence was confirmed in 2020, and in 2021, Koch Media announced a co-publishing deal with the developer that will see it providing support on the title for more than 18 months post-launch. Payday 3 might have waited a while to make a public appearance, but Starbreeze is planning to stick around for a long time to come.

Payday 3 will launch for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms later this year. Stay tuned for additional updates.