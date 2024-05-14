SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, with Anya and her family sitting down by a tree, Anya with a camera.
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories

Chris McMullen
Published: May 14, 2024 10:21 am

Given the show’s popularity, it should come as no surprise that we’re finally getting an official Spy x Family game, arriving on PlayStation and Switch in June. If you’re thinking of buying it, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories

There are a few SPYxANYA: Operation Memories pre-order bonuses and editions. Here’s what’s being offered:

Pre-Order Bonuses:

Pre-ordering SPYxANYA, either physically or digitally, gets the following cosmetic items:

  • Agent Set, a snazzy costume set for Loid, Anya, Yor, and Bond
  • Halo, an angelic hat for Anya
  • Devil Horns, a demonic hat for Anya
This image is part of an article about all pre-order bonuses and editions of SPYxANYA: Operation Memories.

These have been confirmed by Bandai in Southeast Asia, and we’d expect them to also arrive in the West. However, while these are cool to look at, they’re “early unlock.” That means, if you squint at the small print, you can also unlock these in-game without pre-ordering. This bonus applies to all versions of the game. 

Speaking of which, here are the different versions of SPYxANYA you can buy:

SPYxANYA Standard Edition (PS4 / Nintendo Switch)

The standard edition contains the following:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses

A digital release is happening globally, but, so far, the physical has only been confirmed for South East Asia. There’s also a PC version in the works, but that’s arriving later.

SPYxANYA Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 / Nintendo Switch)

Available digitally, this edition contains:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses
  • Thrilling Outfit Cosmetic Pack: Fancy Set, Undercover Work Set, PP10,000, and Mr Chimera Statue (doubles Eurekas)
  • Excited Outfit Cosmetic Pack: Denim Set, Punk Set, PP10,000, and Penguin Statue (doubles PP)
  • Deluxe Outing Cosmetic Pack: Director Chimera Hat and Bond Costume for Anya
An image of SPYxANYA Digital Deluxe Edition. This image is part of an article about all pre-order bonuses and editions of SPYxANYA: Operation Memories.

Those three packs include four family outfit sets, a hat, and an extra outfit for Anya. Unlike the pre-order bonuses, these items are not unlockable in-game. And while the small print explains you may be able to purchase them separately, the only way to get them is to pay. 

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories – Going Out Collector’s Edition (Nintendo Switch)

The game launched in Japan last December, and this edition, which is still available from Amazon Japan and other outlets, contains several cool physical items. The snag is that the included edition of the game seems to be Japanese only, so you’d have to buy the English language version of the game as well. Here’s what it contains:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses
  • Tote bag
  • 2 Acrylic keychains
  • Masking Tape
  • Hologram Sticker
The Going Out Collector's Edition of SPYxAnya. This image is part of an article about all pre-order bonuses and editions of SPYxANYA: Operation Memories.

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories releases on June 28, 2024.

Spy x Anya
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.