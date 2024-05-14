Given the show’s popularity, it should come as no surprise that we’re finally getting an official Spy x Family game, arriving on PlayStation and Switch in June. If you’re thinking of buying it, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories

There are a few SPYxANYA: Operation Memories pre-order bonuses and editions. Here’s what’s being offered:

Pre-Order Bonuses:

Pre-ordering SPYxANYA, either physically or digitally, gets the following cosmetic items:

Agent Set, a snazzy costume set for Loid, Anya, Yor, and Bond

Halo, an angelic hat for Anya

Devil Horns, a demonic hat for Anya

These have been confirmed by Bandai in Southeast Asia, and we’d expect them to also arrive in the West. However, while these are cool to look at, they’re “early unlock.” That means, if you squint at the small print, you can also unlock these in-game without pre-ordering. This bonus applies to all versions of the game.

Speaking of which, here are the different versions of SPYxANYA you can buy:

SPYxANYA Standard Edition (PS4 / Nintendo Switch)

The standard edition contains the following:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

A digital release is happening globally, but, so far, the physical has only been confirmed for South East Asia. There’s also a PC version in the works, but that’s arriving later.

SPYxANYA Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 / Nintendo Switch)

Available digitally, this edition contains:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Thrilling Outfit Cosmetic Pack: Fancy Set, Undercover Work Set, PP10,000, and Mr Chimera Statue (doubles Eurekas)

Excited Outfit Cosmetic Pack: Denim Set, Punk Set, PP10,000, and Penguin Statue (doubles PP)

Deluxe Outing Cosmetic Pack: Director Chimera Hat and Bond Costume for Anya

Those three packs include four family outfit sets, a hat, and an extra outfit for Anya. Unlike the pre-order bonuses, these items are not unlockable in-game. And while the small print explains you may be able to purchase them separately, the only way to get them is to pay.

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories – Going Out Collector’s Edition (Nintendo Switch)

The game launched in Japan last December, and this edition, which is still available from Amazon Japan and other outlets, contains several cool physical items. The snag is that the included edition of the game seems to be Japanese only, so you’d have to buy the English language version of the game as well. Here’s what it contains:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Tote bag

2 Acrylic keychains

Masking Tape

Hologram Sticker

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories releases on June 28, 2024.

