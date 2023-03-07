Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty mashes up real-world history with Chinese mythology to create a game that will definitely keep you on your toes. If that sounds appealing, it’s now available to purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But while it may be out now, you’ve still got time to grab some of the game’s preorder bonuses. Here then are all the preorder bonuses for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and generally what comes in each edition of the game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Goodies & Preorder Bonuses Are Better with Special Editions

There are three basic editions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. There’s the standard edition, available digitally and physically, the Steelbook Launch Edition, and the digital-only Digital Deluxe Edition. Here’s what each edition comes with. There are separate Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PlayStation 4 and 5 boxed releases and one combined Xbox Series / Xbox One release.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

This is available physically and digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One / Xbox Series X | S and digitally on PC. It comes with the following:

The game

Baihu Armor (in-game item) available up until March 16, 2023

Steelbook Launch Edition ($79.99)

This was available physically on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One / Xbox Series X | S. However, it mostly appears to be sold out, except on eBay where it goes for at least $20 more than RRP. It comes with the following:

The game

Exclusive SteelBook Collectible Case

Bonus DLC in-game items “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong”

Baihu Armor (in-game item) available up until March 16, 2023

Digital Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Available digitally on Xbox One / Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, this contains the following:

The game

Digital Art Book

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Season Pass

Season Pass bonus: Qinglong Armor

Baihu Armor (in-game item) available up until March 16, 2023

The season pass also entitles you to the following DLC when it’s released:

“Battle of Zhongyuan” – June 2023

“Conqueror of Jiangdong” – September 2023

“Upheaval in Jingxiang” – December 2023

You can buy the season pass separately, though you’re still gambling on the DLC being worth the $24.99 asking price.

You can purchase the standard edition online or offline, from most game stores. The Digital Deluxe Edition is available online from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, or Steam. And the SteelBook edition was available from GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and so forth, but unless you happen to stumble across one in your local store, you’re mostly looking at eBay.

Whichever version you purchase, you’ll be entitled to the Baihu Armor up until March 16. And those are all the preorder bonuses and editions for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.