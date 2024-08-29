Best Kachina Builds in Genshin Impact

When you start the Natlan Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, you can obtain Kachina for free at the beginning of the quest. Here’s the best build for Kachina in Genshin Impact if you really want to make her shine.

How To Build Kachina in Genshin Impact

Kachina is a 4-star Geo Polearm user who is meant to be a damage dealer in Genshin Impact. She’s also a DEF-scaling unit, which makes her easy to build compared to other damage dealers. While you can place her in any team composition, she works best in a mono-Geo team.

The Best Weapon for Kachina in Genshin

Since Kachina is a 4-star character, she doesn’t have a signature weapon. However, you can use the new 4-star Polearm from Natlan called Footprint of the Rainbow. This equipment has a DEF sub-stat and it has the ability to boost her DEF whenever she uses her Elemental Skill.

Other viable weapons that you can use are:

Engulfing Lightning

Favonius Lance

The Catch

Deathmatch

Prototype Starglitter

The Best Artifact Set for Kachina

Set: Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

Main stats: Sands: DEF% Goblet: Geo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Sub-stats: DEF% CRIT Rate CRIT DMG Energy Regen



Since Kachina is a Natlan character, you can equip the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City set. This artifact can generate extra energy whenever a party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst. You will also receive a team-wide Elemental DMG Bonus buff whenever she triggers a reaction.

The Best Talent Priority for Kachina

First Priority: Elemental Skill

Second Priority: Elemental Burst

Third Priority: Normal Attack

The first talent you should upgrade when you build Kachina’s in Genshin Impact is her Elemental Skill. This ability is the main source of her damage. Afterward, you can upgrade her Burst to get extra damage from this skill. Her Normal Attack is not as important, especially if you use her as a sub-DPS.

The Best Constellation for Kachina

The best Constellation for Kachina is her C2, Never Leave Home Without… Turbo Twirly. When she uses her Elemental Burst, she will receive 20 Nightsoul points. If no Turbo Twirly is on the field, she will enter Nightsoul’s Blessing and summon one. This Constellation greatly increases her Turbo Twirly uptime, which boosts her damage output.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

