Like any other AAA title nowadays, you can earn various pre-order bonuses for buying Skull and Bones before its launch date. If you want to know what you’ll receive, here’s a rundown of all the pre-order bonuses for the pirate game.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Skull and Bones

As of this article’s writing, Skull and Bones is offering a few pre-order bonuses depending on where you purchase a game copy and what edition. The following will provide a breakdown of all the rewards for Skull and Bones:

The Highness of the High Sea Pack includes a Notoriety Garb costume and Coronation Firework. You can get this by pre-ordering any Skull and Bones edition on the Ubisoft or Epic Games Store.

Three days of early access, which you can only get from pre-purchasing the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones. This edition includes two extra missions, a Premium Bonus Pack, a Smuggler pass token, and an art book and soundtrack.

How to Redeem Pre-Order Bonuses for Skull and Bones

After purchasing an early copy of Skull and Bones, you should receive a code from Ubisoft. The code will allow you to redeem the Highness of the High Sea Pack. You’ll have until November 8, 2024, to use the code, so I’d recommend doing this immediately so you don’t forget later.

To do this, log in with your Ubisoft account on the Skull and Bones website. Next, head to this code redemption webpage and enter your code in the bar on the screen. After submitting this code, a confirmation email will be sent to the address on your account, providing more instructions on unlocking the pre-order bonuses in-game.

As for the early access pre-order bonus, it’s assumed Ubisoft will notify you of when the game is available to download and play when the day comes.