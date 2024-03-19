All Queen’s Blood Ranks in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth introduces a card game, which players have deemed the best of the multitude of game’s minigames. Queen’s Blood is certainly one of the more elaborate offerings in FF7 Rebirth, challenging players and giving them something to work toward in the form of ranks.

Recommended Videos

Like many card games, Queen’s Blood requires strategy to formulate a way to win based on how cards interact within the deck. As players collect more cards and challenge more NPCs, they must adjust their deck or create new decks to secure the win. There is a steep ladder to climb if FF7 Rebirth players want to reach the higher ranks of Queen’s Blood, as doing so requires the fulfillment of specific requirements.

How to Play Queen’s Blood

Screenshot via The Escapist

Queen’s Blood is a game where cards are placed on a board that is reminiscent of a chess or checkers board, with three rows of five squares each. The goal is to win each row by having the most points within that row. At the end of the game, points from the rows you’ve won go towards the players’ total points.

Decks consist of 15 cards with each card having a set points value, a cost to play them, and sometimes abilities that will affect the game. Those abilities can include adding or subtracting points from cards or eliminating cards altogether. Players can place cards on their active spaces which, based on how cards are played, will have a higher worth and can contain higher costing cards.

Queen’s Blood Ranks & How to Get Them in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot via The Escapist

Queen’s Blood has 12 ranks for players to ascend through. A player’s rank will dictate who they can and can’t go up against, as higher-ranking opponents will not play against them. Higher ranks will also allow players to obtain some better cards. The best way to ascend the ranks is to play every opponent available within each region.

Ranks Requirements Blood Peasant Starting Rank Blood Servant Defeat 3 opponents Blood Squire Defeat 6 opponents Blood Acolyte Defeat 9 opponents and the keeper of the Cruor Cameron in Crow’s Nest Blood Knight Defeat 12 opponents Blood Knight Second Class Defeat 15 opponents and the Keep of the Cruor Navalan in North Corel Blood Captain Defeat 18 different opponents Blood Tactician Defeat 21 opponents and the Keeper of the Cruor Wize in the Dustbowl Blood Marquis Defeat 24 opponents and the Keeper of the Cruor Regina in Gongaga Blood Sovereign Defeat 28 opponents and the Keeper of the Cruor Lindrehl, located in the Haunted Hotel at the olden Sauccer Blood Executioner Defeat the Beast of Chaos, aka Vincent, at Nibelheim Manor Blood Champion Defeat the Shadowblood Queen at the ruins in Gongaga

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides, find out how to make Alexander one of your summons.