billie eilish ramp it up fortnite festival quests
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Ramp It Up Quests & Rewards In Fortnite Festival Season 3

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:53 am

Fortnite just started Season 3 of its Fortnite Festival mode, and it features multi-Grammy Award Winning pop artist Billie Eilish. To kick things off, Fortnite introduced the Main Stage: Ramp It Up! challenges.

Recommended Videos

All Ramp It Up! Challenges In Fortnite Festival

There are 29 Ramp It Up! quests in Fortnite Festival Season 3, each offering a handful of Festival Points as a reward. However, if you complete 25 Ramp It Up quests in Fortnite Festival, you will earn a special reward for free!

ChallengeReward
Get 3 stars on Easy or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Easy or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 3 stars on Medium or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Medium or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 3 stars on Hard or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Hard or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 3 stars on Expert difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Expert difficulty40 Festival Points
Gold star any song on Expert difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 25% perfect hits on Easy or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 50% perfect hits on Easy or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 25% perfect hits on Medium or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 50% perfect hits on Medium or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 25% perfect hits on Hard or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 50% perfect hits on Hard or higher difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 25% perfect hits on Expert difficulty40 Festival Points
Get more than 50% perfect hits on Expert difficulty40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Bass40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Vocals40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Lead40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Drums40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Bass40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Vocals40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Lead40 Festival Points
Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Drums40 Festival Points
Gold Star any Song on Bass on Expert40 Festival Points
Gold Star any Song on Vocals on Expert40 Festival Points
Gold Star any Song on Lead on Expert40 Festival Points
Gold Star any Song on Drums on Expert40 Festival Points

Season 3 Ramp It Up! Prestige Rewards

ChallengeReward
Complete 20 Ramp It Up Quest Stages500 Festival Points
Complete 25 Ramp It Up Quest StagesBillie Eilish Player Icon

Those are all of the Ramp It Up! quests and rewards for Fortnite Festival Season 3. Completing these challenges will ultimately get players closer to earning the coveted Billie Eilish skin!

Post Tag:
Fortnite
Fortnite Festival
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
fortnite festival wristband quests
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Genshin Impact Sigewinne Five Star
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
fortnite loading screen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
fortnite festival wristband quests
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Genshin Impact Sigewinne Five Star
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
fortnite loading screen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].