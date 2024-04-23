All Ramp It Up Quests & Rewards In Fortnite Festival Season 3

Fortnite just started Season 3 of its Fortnite Festival mode, and it features multi-Grammy Award Winning pop artist Billie Eilish. To kick things off, Fortnite introduced the Main Stage: Ramp It Up! challenges.

All Ramp It Up! Challenges In Fortnite Festival

There are 29 Ramp It Up! quests in Fortnite Festival Season 3, each offering a handful of Festival Points as a reward. However, if you complete 25 Ramp It Up quests in Fortnite Festival, you will earn a special reward for free!

Challenge Reward Get 3 stars on Easy or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Easy or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 3 stars on Medium or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Medium or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 3 stars on Hard or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Hard or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 3 stars on Expert difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Expert difficulty 40 Festival Points Gold star any song on Expert difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 25% perfect hits on Easy or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 50% perfect hits on Easy or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 25% perfect hits on Medium or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 50% perfect hits on Medium or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 25% perfect hits on Hard or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 50% perfect hits on Hard or higher difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 25% perfect hits on Expert difficulty 40 Festival Points Get more than 50% perfect hits on Expert difficulty 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Bass 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Vocals 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Lead 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Drums 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Bass 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Vocals 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Lead 40 Festival Points Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Drums 40 Festival Points Gold Star any Song on Bass on Expert 40 Festival Points Gold Star any Song on Vocals on Expert 40 Festival Points Gold Star any Song on Lead on Expert 40 Festival Points Gold Star any Song on Drums on Expert 40 Festival Points

Season 3 Ramp It Up! Prestige Rewards

Challenge Reward Complete 20 Ramp It Up Quest Stages 500 Festival Points Complete 25 Ramp It Up Quest Stages Billie Eilish Player Icon

Those are all of the Ramp It Up! quests and rewards for Fortnite Festival Season 3. Completing these challenges will ultimately get players closer to earning the coveted Billie Eilish skin!

