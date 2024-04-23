All Ramp It Up Quests & Rewards In Fortnite Festival Season 3

Fortnite just started Season 3 of its Fortnite Festival mode, and it features multi-Grammy Award Winning pop artist Billie Eilish. To kick things off, Fortnite introduced the Main Stage: Ramp It Up! challenges.
Recommended Videos
All Ramp It Up! Challenges In Fortnite Festival
There are 29 Ramp It Up! quests in Fortnite Festival Season 3, each offering a handful of Festival Points as a reward. However, if you complete 25 Ramp It Up quests in Fortnite Festival, you will earn a special reward for free!
|Challenge
|Reward
|Get 3 stars on Easy or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Easy or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 3 stars on Medium or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Medium or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 3 stars on Hard or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Hard or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 3 stars on Expert difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Expert difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Gold star any song on Expert difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 25% perfect hits on Easy or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|
|Get more than 50% perfect hits on Easy or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 25% perfect hits on Medium or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 50% perfect hits on Medium or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 25% perfect hits on Hard or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 50% perfect hits on Hard or higher difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 25% perfect hits on Expert difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get more than 50% perfect hits on Expert difficulty
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Bass
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Vocals
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Lead
|40 Festival Points
|
|Get 5 stars on Any difficulty using Drums
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Bass
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Vocals
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Lead
|40 Festival Points
|Get 5 stars on Hard difficulty or higher using Drums
|40 Festival Points
|Gold Star any Song on Bass on Expert
|40 Festival Points
|Gold Star any Song on Vocals on Expert
|40 Festival Points
|Gold Star any Song on Lead on Expert
|40 Festival Points
|Gold Star any Song on Drums on Expert
|40 Festival Points
Season 3 Ramp It Up! Prestige Rewards
|Challenge
|Reward
|Complete 20 Ramp It Up Quest Stages
|500 Festival Points
|Complete 25 Ramp It Up Quest Stages
|Billie Eilish Player Icon
Those are all of the Ramp It Up! quests and rewards for Fortnite Festival Season 3. Completing these challenges will ultimately get players closer to earning the coveted Billie Eilish skin!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more