Best Roblox Games Like LOCKED

LOCKED is one of the best sports experiences on Roblox, but there are countless other fantastic worlds to jump into that are similar to this one. Let’s go through and find some of the best Roblox sports experiences available on the platform.

Sports Experiences on Roblox Like LOCKED

While there are plenty of games that emulate LOCKED, there are also plenty of other sports out there that fans should look into. Let’s go through and find some of the best, shall we?

Image by drowningsome/Roblox

Taking plenty of inspiration from anime such as Hajime No Ippo and Megalobox, Untitled Boxing Game will set you up against random opponents as you show off your skills in the ring. Not only is it extremely polished for a Roblox experience, but it also offers a complete controller setup and a variety of moves that players can earn and use in the ring.

Image by unlimited bolg works/Roblox

Volleyball 4.2 has been running for nearly 5 years at this point and still brings in a surprisingly large number of players after all this time. Those familiar with Haikyu!! should immediately feel at home with this experience, as it offers plenty of fast-paced action and tons of fun for players or those hoping to get a squad together.

Image by Cloudburst Interactive/Roblox

This one is stepping away from the fantastical and stepping more into the grounds of reality, as Ultimate Football is going to be more similar to Madden than any anime. But, if you’re a fan of American Football and want to showcase your skills on the Gridiron, there is no better football experience on the platform.

Image by Reydmundo/Roblox

If you’re tired of playing LOCKED, it may be time to switch it up with something a little bit different. Sure, META LOCK is going to offer more of the same when it comes to super-powered futbol, but it’s just different enough to satisfy the urge of playing LOCKED but challenging yourself to try something different.

Image by RS Sports/Roblox

If you’re a fan of The Prince of Tennis, then you need to jump into RS Tennis as quickly as possible. It’s one of the better sports anime-inspired Roblox experiences, and it’s surprisingly deep overall. It’s fast-paced nature will keep players of all skill levels occupied for hours to come, and showcases how much fun these experiences can be, even if you’re not super familiar with the sport.

Image by Aerial Interactive/Roblox

Ready to hit the ground running and show off how good you are at different Track and Field sports? Then this is the experience for you. One thing that is incredibly nice about Track & Field: Infinite is that it supports all control schemes, so players ready to button-mash their way to victory against other players can do so from the comfort of their couch.

Image by Ewber/Roblox

This one isn’t based on any pre-existing sport, but rather its own unique sport. It’s half-fighting game and half-sports game, but offers more fun than most players could have expected from an experience with such a plain name. If you’re looking for something new to try out, give this one a try.

Image by 1v2 Studios/Roblox

Looking to show off how huge you can get in a short amount of time? It’s time to start off your journey in Gym League, where you’ll need to work out to put on muscle and get ready to flex on the competition. By the time you’re done, you’ll end up looking like a character that stepped right out of the latest Baki episode.

Image by Skate Central/Roblox

Looking to unwind after a stressful LOCKED match? Skate Park may be the perfect way to do just that. Get your friends together and get ready to hit a massive skate park together, do some awesome tricks, and just hang out with your buddies. It’s not inspired by any particular anime, but if you’ve styled your Robloxian right, you can hit a 1080 as Gojo.

Image via BAX Studio/Roblox

If you’re looking to live the true Slam Dunk! life, then RH2 The Journey may be the experience you’ve been looking for. With rich character customization, a story mode that allows you to take your created champion to the top, and plenty more to do, this is the most in-depth basketball simulator experience available on the platform.

While there are plenty of fantastic experiences on the Roblox platform, these are my choice for the best ones to play if you’re looking for something beyond LOCKED.

Roblox is available to play now.

