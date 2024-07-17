All FFXIV x Gong Cha Collab Rewards & How to Get Them

In its newest brand collaboration event, FFXIV is once again partnering with Gong Cha to bring exclusive menu items for players and, of course, get them some unique in-game rewards if they visit any of the participating stores. Here’s everything that’s included in this collab.

Everything Included in The FFXIV x Gong Cha Collaboration Event

Starting on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 and lasting until Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the FFXIV x Gong Cha collab sees the latter featuring three special FFXIV-inspired drinks in its stores: the Fat Cat Brown Sugar Milk Tea, the Fat Chocobo Mango Frozen Tea, and the Cactuar Matcha Milk Tea. These come complete with custom cups and everything.

Buying three or more teas in a single purchase will provide you a code for the exclusive Porxie King mount, the monarch of all cute piggies. Just like other similar collab rewards, the mount will be delivered to you on your in-game email once you register the code. Only one mount can be redeemed per account, so choose the character wisely.

Image via Square Enix

The code can be redeemed on the game’s official website until Wednesday, September 4, 2024, making it truly a time-limited reward. Don’t expect to find it for exorbitant prices on sites like eBay a few months from now, as happened with the Chocorpokkur mount a few years ago.

While this is not the first time the Porxie King is being distributed, it is the first time players outside Japan can get it. It was previously available through the Lawson collab event, which was exclusive to Japan. And because item codes are region-locked, it was impossible for North American or European players to get it. But it’s great to see that they’re willing to make these exclusive items available later through different methods for those who missed them the first time around.

Image via Square Enix

Aside from in-game rewards, Gong Cha stores also have several FFXIV-themed keychains available, though the exact method for getting them may vary in each store. Don’t waste your time if you don’t want to miss any of them. We never know if they’ll ever come back, after all.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

