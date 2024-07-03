Screenshot by the Escapist
How to Get the Chocorpokkur Mount in FFXIV

Give it a lick. It's really chocolate!
Out of all the mounts in FFXIV, the Chocorpokkur is arguably the yummiest. It’s made completely out of chocolate, so that’s not even a competition. Here’s how you can get the exclusive Chocorpokkur Mount in FFXIV.

Where to Get the Chocorpokkur Mount (Butterfingers Mount) in FFXIV

As of 7.0, the Chocorpokkur Mount can only be obtained from the Twitch Drops Campaign celebrating Dawntrail‘s release in FFXIV. By watching six hours of FFXIV streamers with drops enabled, players are able to get the Chocorpokkur mount in-game. The campaign goes from July 2nd to July 28th, so there’s plenty of time for players to claim this tasteful mount.

Rewards can be found in your Twitch Drops inventory, where you can get the code to use it on Mog Station through the “Enter Item Code” menu. Items will later be delivered to your in-game email The drops also include other smaller-scale items such as Aetheryte Tickets and special foods that provide a bigger experience boost, which can all be claimed in the same way.

The Chocorpokkur is a recurring reward for special FFXIV collaboration events. It was first introduced as a reward for the Butterfingers collaboration back in 2021, and it has never been officially available until the Twitch Drops Campaign. Unclaimed codes from that period still work, though, so it was easy to find them being sold for atrocious prices on sites like eBay. You won’t need to go through them anymore, fortunately.

It’s uncertain whether the Chocorpokkur Mount will return to FFXIV once the campaign is over, but it could end up showing up again when we least expect it. But I wouldn’t take much longer to add it to my collection if I were you. If you miss it, don’t worry. There are many new mounts in Dawntrail, too, and I’m sure some of them will be to your liking. None of them taste like chocolate, though.

FFXIV: Dawntrail is available now.

