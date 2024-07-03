All FFXIV Dawntrail Twitch Campaign Drops & How to Get Them

Celebrating the release of the Dawntrail expansion, FFXIV is hosting a Twitch Drops campaign. Here’s how to get all the Twitch campaign drops in FFXIV.

How to Get & Claim All FFXIV Dawntrail Twitch Drops

The FFXIV Dawntrail Twitch Drops Campaign goes from July 2nd, 1:00 AM PDT, to July 28th, 1:00 AM PDT. To participate in it, all you need to do is log in to your Twitch account and start watching any channel streaming Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll be notified about rewards being enabled in that channel as soon as you enter it, so you only need to keep watching it until you get the rewards. You can leave the stream tab open while you do something else (like playing the expansion for yourself, for example) or just hang around in the chat for a while.

Image via Square Enix

The rewards include simple items such as experience-boosting foods to an event-exclusive mount originally distributed through the Butterfingers collaboration. Yes, the Chocoppokur mount is back! If you hadn’t had the chance to get it back in 2021, now’s the time to have your chocolate mount once and for all. Here are all the possible rewards:

Reward Time Watched Total Time Required EXP Boost Meal Set x10 60 minutes (1h) 60 minutes (1h) Aetheryte Ticket x10 120 minutes (2h) 180 minutes (3h) Chocorpokkur Whistle (Mount) x1 180 minutes (3h) 360 minutes (6h)

You’ll need to watch a total of 6 hours of gameplay to get the mount. Progress can be checked by hovering your Twitch icon on the top right corner of the screen while watching, under the Drops & Rewards option. You can do all of the required time with small breaks in between, so don’t worry about rushing it all at once.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To claim your in-game rewards, head to your Drops & Rewards menu on Twitch and scroll down to find your acquired drops. Click on “Redeem” and you’ll be displayed the redemption code. Clicking on “Redeem” again will direct you to the Mog Station page, where you can select “Enter Item Code” to use it.

Rewards will be delivered to your selected character within minutes via in-game email, so visit the Itinerant Moogle in any of the cities to claim them. If the emails didn’t arrive even after a while, try logging out and back in and they should properly appear.

And that’s how you can get all of the FFXIV Dawntrail Twitch Drops. While there’s still a lot of time to get them, I recommend trying to watch the six hours as soon as you can, as we never know when this mount will ever be available again in the future. Though can you say it’s really better than a flying motorcycle?

