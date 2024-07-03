How to Get the Air Wheeler A9 Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

FFXIV Dawntrail leans heavily on high-tech aesthetics, and it shows on its gear and in various of its mounts, such as in the Air Wheeler A9. Here’s how to get the Air Wheeler A9 Mount in Dawntraili.

Where to Get the Air Wheeler A9 Mount in FFXIV

The Air-wheeler A9 can be bought from Neon at Solution Nine (X:8.4, Y:13.3) for 7.500.000 Gil in FFXIV. Yup, you read that right. Much like the golden mounts you can get in Mor Dhona, this special aerial motorcycle will have you dumping a huge amount of your savings on an NPC. But honestly, I would say it’s worth it, as its design is quite unique among most other mounts.

You’ll reach Solution Nine in the Level 97 Dawntrail Main Quest also named “Solution Nine”, so it’ll take you a good while to see it. Neon is immediately available as soon as you enter the area, and he’ll sell you the mount indefinitely, as it can also be traded in the Market Board.

Even if you feel like soaring through the airs with this awesome tech bike, it’s advised to wait until you can buy it directly from Neon instead of getting it through the Board. People will often place it at an even higher value than its already huge price, so be careful not to overpay for it. You’ll get to the NPC eventually, so just wait a while. Money also comes with time, so playing smart and saving whenever you can will help.

The Air Wheeler A9 is one of the many new mounts added in the Dawntrail expansion for FXIV, and it’s not the only cyberpunk-ish mount that players can enjoy in this expansion, as you can see in our full Mounts list. And the list is likely only getting bigger as the expansion goes on, so brace yourself for any other potentially expensive mount.

FFXIV: Dawntrail is available now.

