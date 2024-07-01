How to Start All Role Quests & Master Role Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

Ever since the release of the Shadowbringers expansion, Final Fantasy XIV has done away with job quests and introduced role quests in their place. Here’s how to start all role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail.
Table of contents
FFXIV Dawntrail Role Quest Locations
There are a total of five categories for role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail. Completing the specific category for your current job is crucial, as they’ll reward you with important skills and Materia, and they’re also required for completing the campaign. All of the role quest NPCs can be found in Tuliyollal.
|Quest Name
|Level
|Quest Giver
|Category
|The Narwhal Beckons
|90
|Loazenikwe
|Tank
|Sleepless in Ishgard
|92
|Tentoawa
|Tank
|Between Sleep and Death
|94
|Tentoawa
|Tank
|Beacon in the Darkness
|96
|Tank
|Awakened, Not Stirred
|98
|Tank
|Dreams of a New Day
|100
|Tank
|The Hunter and the Hunted
|90
|Shashepya
|Melee DPS
|A Sea of Blood
|92
|I’toca
|Melee DPS
|Who’s Who
|94
|I’toca
|Melee DPS
|Cornered Prey
|96
|Kuiyki
|Melee DPS
|
|Impostor Syndrome
|98
|Kuiyki
|Melee DPS
|TBC
|100
|Melee DPS
|To Steal a Steehog
|90
|Raholl Ja
|Physical Ranged DPS
|Bandits Abound
|92
|Ceetol Ja
|Physical Ranged DPS
|Take Me to Your Leader
|94
|Ceetol Ja
|Physical Ranged DPS
|The Milk of Mamool Ja Kindness
|96
|Ceetol Ja
|Physical Ranged DPS
|Ally in the Alley
|98
|Ceetol Ja
|Physical Ranged DPS
|The Mightiest Shield
|100
|Ceetol Ja
|Physical Ranged DPS
|Power Forgotten
|90
|Tsuuhe
|Magical Ranged DPS
|A Brand of Justice
|92
|Tepeke
|Magical Ranged DPS
|
|TBC
|94
|Magical Ranged DPS
|TBC
|96
|Magical Ranged DPS
|TBC
|98
|Magical Ranged DPS
|TBC
|100
|Magical Ranged DPS
|In the Sting of Things
|90
|Nyipine
|Healer
|Causing Problems on Purpose
|92
|Healer
|Living Among the Deadly
|94
|Healer
|Taste of a Toxin Paradise
|96
|Healer
|TBC
|98
|Healer
|TBC
|100
|Healer
How to Unlock Role Quests
For these quests to become available, you’ll first need to reach level 92 with your main job. Then, progress through the MSQ until you finish The Feat of Pots. At this point, you can take on the quest titled Uncouth Customers in Tuliyollal, which will go over the purpose of role quests, and allow you to take them on in your respective categories.
When Do Master Role Quests Release?
Finally, master role quests will become available in FFXIV patch 7.1, which is slated to release in late 2024. These quests will likely require you to complete all role quests across all five categories. We’ll have more information in this section once those become available.
And that’s everything you need to know about role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock the Oppressor mount.