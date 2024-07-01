How to Start All Role Quests & Master Role Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Ever since the release of the Shadowbringers expansion, Final Fantasy XIV has done away with job quests and introduced role quests in their place. Here’s how to start all role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail.

FFXIV Dawntrail Role Quest Locations

There are a total of five categories for role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail. Completing the specific category for your current job is crucial, as they’ll reward you with important skills and Materia, and they’re also required for completing the campaign. All of the role quest NPCs can be found in Tuliyollal.

Quest NameLevelQuest GiverCategory
The Narwhal Beckons90LoazenikweTank
Sleepless in Ishgard92TentoawaTank
Between Sleep and Death94TentoawaTank
Beacon in the Darkness96Tank
Awakened, Not Stirred98Tank
Dreams of a New Day100Tank
The Hunter and the Hunted90ShashepyaMelee DPS
A Sea of Blood92I’tocaMelee DPS
Who’s Who94I’tocaMelee DPS
Cornered Prey96KuiykiMelee DPS
Impostor Syndrome98KuiykiMelee DPS
TBC100Melee DPS
To Steal a Steehog90Raholl JaPhysical Ranged DPS
Bandits Abound92Ceetol JaPhysical Ranged DPS
Take Me to Your Leader94Ceetol JaPhysical Ranged DPS
The Milk of Mamool Ja Kindness96Ceetol JaPhysical Ranged DPS
Ally in the Alley98Ceetol JaPhysical Ranged DPS
The Mightiest Shield100Ceetol JaPhysical Ranged DPS
Power Forgotten90TsuuheMagical Ranged DPS
A Brand of Justice92TepekeMagical Ranged DPS
TBC94Magical Ranged DPS
TBC96Magical Ranged DPS
TBC98Magical Ranged DPS
TBC100Magical Ranged DPS
In the Sting of Things90NyipineHealer
Causing Problems on Purpose92Healer
Living Among the Deadly94Healer
Taste of a Toxin Paradise96Healer
TBC98Healer
TBC100Healer

How to Unlock Role Quests

For these quests to become available, you’ll first need to reach level 92 with your main job. Then, progress through the MSQ until you finish The Feat of Pots. At this point, you can take on the quest titled Uncouth Customers in Tuliyollal, which will go over the purpose of role quests, and allow you to take them on in your respective categories.

When Do Master Role Quests Release?

Finally, master role quests will become available in FFXIV patch 7.1, which is slated to release in late 2024. These quests will likely require you to complete all role quests across all five categories. We’ll have more information in this section once those become available.

And that’s everything you need to know about role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock the Oppressor mount.

