How to Start All Role Quests & Master Role Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

Ever since the release of the Shadowbringers expansion, Final Fantasy XIV has done away with job quests and introduced role quests in their place. Here’s how to start all role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

FFXIV Dawntrail Role Quest Locations

There are a total of five categories for role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail. Completing the specific category for your current job is crucial, as they’ll reward you with important skills and Materia, and they’re also required for completing the campaign. All of the role quest NPCs can be found in Tuliyollal.

Quest Name Level Quest Giver Category The Narwhal Beckons 90 Loazenikwe Tank Sleepless in Ishgard 92 Tentoawa Tank Between Sleep and Death 94 Tentoawa Tank Beacon in the Darkness 96 Tank Awakened, Not Stirred 98 Tank Dreams of a New Day 100 Tank The Hunter and the Hunted 90 Shashepya Melee DPS A Sea of Blood 92 I’toca Melee DPS Who’s Who 94 I’toca Melee DPS Cornered Prey 96 Kuiyki Melee DPS Impostor Syndrome 98 Kuiyki Melee DPS TBC 100 Melee DPS To Steal a Steehog 90 Raholl Ja Physical Ranged DPS Bandits Abound 92 Ceetol Ja Physical Ranged DPS Take Me to Your Leader 94 Ceetol Ja Physical Ranged DPS The Milk of Mamool Ja Kindness 96 Ceetol Ja Physical Ranged DPS Ally in the Alley 98 Ceetol Ja Physical Ranged DPS The Mightiest Shield 100 Ceetol Ja Physical Ranged DPS Power Forgotten 90 Tsuuhe Magical Ranged DPS A Brand of Justice 92 Tepeke Magical Ranged DPS TBC 94 Magical Ranged DPS TBC 96 Magical Ranged DPS TBC 98 Magical Ranged DPS TBC 100 Magical Ranged DPS In the Sting of Things 90 Nyipine Healer Causing Problems on Purpose 92 Healer Living Among the Deadly 94 Healer Taste of a Toxin Paradise 96 Healer TBC 98 Healer TBC 100 Healer

How to Unlock Role Quests

For these quests to become available, you’ll first need to reach level 92 with your main job. Then, progress through the MSQ until you finish The Feat of Pots. At this point, you can take on the quest titled Uncouth Customers in Tuliyollal, which will go over the purpose of role quests, and allow you to take them on in your respective categories.

When Do Master Role Quests Release?

Finally, master role quests will become available in FFXIV patch 7.1, which is slated to release in late 2024. These quests will likely require you to complete all role quests across all five categories. We’ll have more information in this section once those become available.

And that’s everything you need to know about role quests in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock the Oppressor mount.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy