There are plenty of new mounts and minions to collect in Final Fantasy XIV with the release of the Dawntrail expansion. If you’re wondering how to get the Oppressor mount in FFXIV, here’s what you need to know.

FFXIV Oppressor Mount Location

To get the Oppressor mount in FFXIV, you’ll need the Oppressor Identification Key, which is a reward you get for completing your Series Malmstones by participating in PvP matches.

From your character menu, click on your PvP Profile, and then check your Series Malmstones to view all of the rewards and how much further you have to grind to get what you want. The Oppressor Identification Key is the level 25 reward for the Series Malmstones, so you’ll need to play a considerable amount of PvP to get there.

The good news is that PvP in FFXIV is relatively painless. You can do either Crystalline Conflict or Frontline matches each day to get both experience points and Malmstone progress, effectively killing two birds with one stone. It’s worth noting that Frontline PvP matches offer a lot of experience points, making it a great way for you to level that new Viper job you just picked up as well.

When Will the Oppressor Mount Go Away?

You have until the end of the current PvP season to get the Oppressor mount in FFXIV. This means that when patch 7.1 is released, the new season will roll over, and you’ll have missed your chance to get it.

Patch 7.1 is expected to drop towards the end of 2024, and you can check out our Dawntrail patch release schedule to get an idea of when it’s slated to release.

And that’s how to get the Oppressor mount in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a full list of the Dawntrail MSQs.

