All Secrets and Puzzle Solutions in Goddess’s’ Rest in Remnant 2

Goddess’s Rest is hiding so many secrets and so much loot. Here’s all the secrets and puzzle solutions in Goddess’s Rest in Remnant 2.

All Item Locations and Puzzle Solutions for Goddess’s Rest in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games really looked at Goddess’s Rest and shoved as much stuff into it as they could. There are amulets, rings, relics. And so much lore! So, let’s dive right in, because we have a long way to go.

How to Get the Slayer’s Crest in Remnant 2

Slayer’s Crest is one of the easiest items to get Goddess’s Rest. As you make your way to the end of the level, you’ll encounter a large tower.

Simply ride up the elevator at the base of the tower to find it at the top in a chest.

Ring Item Description Slayer’s Crest Increases melee damage by 25% when attacking enemies from behind.

How to Get the Blooming Heart in Remnant 2

So! There’s a good chance you’ve already encountered this puzzle in Yaesha in the Nameless Nest, Forgotten Field, or the Expanding Glade. The tower puzzle in Goddess’s Rest is exactly the same, and the prize is the same. If you already have the Blooming Heart Relic, you’ll only get 5 Scrap for your effort.

First, locate the tower in the Goddess’s Rest. You’ll find an elevator at its base. Briefly step on it, but do not ride the elevator up. Go across the courtyard as far away from the tower as you can while still being able to see the entire tower.

You’ll see that in the windows there are four symbols: a circle with a point on its left side, a pillar, two squares and a circle, and a teardrop symbol. Memorize these images, then roll into the wall between the stairs that lead up to the tower. It’s an illusory wall and it will reveal a plinth.

Line up the symbols from top to bottom, with the symbol that appeared at the top of the tower on the top of the plinth. Doing this will cause the large vault door to move out of the way. You can now claim the Bloomin Heart Relic! But this is only the start of the secrets and puzzle solutions we have for Goddess’s Rest in Remnant 2.

Relic Item Descrption Blooming Heart On use, heals the user for 35% of caster’s Max Health over 5 seconds. Spawns 3 Healing Orbs which grant 35% of caster’s Max Health over 5s. Orbs last 20 seconds. Recasting removes previous Orbs.

How to Get the Bloodless Heart Relic in Remnant 2

So, our next secret is beneath the temple in Goddess’s Rest. Go past the mural and turn right to find a room with an elevator.

Descend and work your way forward past the enemies until you have to go under a waterfall.

You’ll find yourself at a crossroads. Turn left and enter the waterlogged cave, which has roots hanging down from the ceiling. At the end of the path, you’ll find a chest and an enemy guarding it. But that’s not all that’s here!

Roll against the far back left wall, and you’ll find yourself in a hidden room. There’s nothing here except for an elevator. Take the elevator up, and you’ll find yourself in Lydusa’s bedroom. It’s not called Goddess’s Rest for nothing!

Opposite Lydusa’s bed is the Bloodless Heart Relic, which will grant you a shield that makes you invulnerable for three seconds.

Relic Item Description Bloodless Heart Innate 50% use speed bonus. On use, grants a shield that prevents nearly all damage for three seconds. Cannot prevent certain death mechanics.

How to Open the Locked Door in Goddess’s Rest

As you light the beacons for the Goddess’s Temple, you’ll find a locked door. To unlock it, go through the cave and continue across the path as normal. But when you reach the top of the building, right above where the door is located, keeping going straight. You’ll see a gap where you can drop down.

Doing so will lead you to a chest, which will contain a variety of resources. Unfortunately, no special items!

How to Solve the Goddess’s Rest Puzzle in Remnant 2

Now, here’s our bread and butter. The final and main puzzle of the map. You’ll notice that at the end of the map is the Goddess’s Temple. To open it, we’ll need to interact with five pillars scattered around the map.

The first is practically unmissable. You’ll see it as you approach the long root bridge that leads to the temple.

The second pillar requires you to go past the Goddess’s Temple checkpoint and turn right. You’ll find an elevator that will take you to the lower level. Continue down the path, go past the waterfall, and eventually you’ll find yourself in a clearing standing in a pool of water.

Take the dirt trail up the hill and jump across to reach a platform. This platform will have pillar two.

Head back towards the elevator that brought you down here. But stop short at the elevator in the corridor full of statues. Ride it up, then walk up the root walkway in front of you.

This will lead you to the third pillar.

For the fourth pillar, return to the Goddess’s Temple and cross the root bridge to the other island. You’ll find the pillar to the left.

For the fifth and final pillar, you’ll need to go through the cave obscured by the waterfall. There will be a few stone soldier enemies to contend with, but follow the path to the top and you’ll find the fifth pillar.

Activate it, and when you approach the mural Goddess’s Temple, the mural will fall, revealing the inner chamber. This will reveal a golden plate, which you can opt to place the Cherished Fragment if you so choose.

But in the same room you can also find the Bloodless Crown, a helmet that once belonged to the Pan king Thalos.

Helmet Item Description Bloodless Crown Armor: 6.6. Weight: 2.7. Increases bleed resistance by 15 and shock resistance by 3, but reduces fire, corrosive, and blight resistance by 3.

How to Get the Bloodless King’s Vow and the Searing Wounds Mutator in Remnant 2

Finally, the last item we can get is a new ring called the Bloodless King’s Vow. This ring can be obtained by interacting with the golden bowl in the Goddess’s Temple and not placing any item within. You’ll be attacked by the Bloodless Heir, a tanky, aggressive Pan.

Once you defeat the Bloodless Heir, you’ll automatically get the Bloodless King’s Vow and the Searing Wounds Mutator. And with that, we have uncovered all the secrets and solved the puzzle of Goddess’s Rest in Remnant 2.

Item Item Description Bloodless King’s Vow Gain 4% of base ranged damage dealt as life steal. Searing Wounds Increases Ranged damage to this weapon by 1% to burning targets. At level 10, this weapon’s ranged weak spot and ranged critical hits apply burning, dealing 50 fire damage over 5 seconds.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

