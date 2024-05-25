Shine Sprites are an important collectible that you’ll need to gather to make your party stronger in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. With 42 total Shine Sprites to collect in the game, here is where and when you can find each of them.

All Shine Sprite Locations in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Listed

From as early as Chapter 1 in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Shine Sprites will appear in bright golden boxes across each level. Shine Sprites can be used back in Rougeport in the house next to Professor Frankly’s to upgrade your partner. To upgrade a partner, it will require three Shine Sprites and each partner can be upgraded twice. With seven partners in the game, that means there are 42 Shine Sprites to collect.

While some of these Shine Sprites are easy to find, a few can be easily overlooked and will require specific partners and abilities to get them. In case you miss one, a handy counter is always present on your map, showing you how many you still need to find in an area. With that being said, here are the locations of all Shine Sprites and when you can get them.

Chapter 1 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #1 – In Hooktail Castle, in the room with the Dry Bones and the flippable stairs. Found on the ground floor.

In Hooktail Castle, in the room with the Dry Bones and the flippable stairs. Found on the ground floor. Shine Sprite #2 – In Hooktail Castle, in the storage room where you encounter Ms. Mowz.

– In Hooktail Castle, in the storage room where you encounter Ms. Mowz. Shine Sprite #3 – In Hooktail Castle, next to the door that takes you outside.

In Hooktail Castle, next to the door that takes you outside. Shine Sprite #4 – In Rougeport Sewers by the Thousand-Year Door. Use Paper Mode to slip through the bars on the righthand side, then use Airplane Mode to fly to the other side. Use the spring to hop up to the platform.

Chapter 2 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #5 – In Boggly Woods, after entering the pipe to the platform with the Airplane panel, shoot Koops to the left to hit the Shine Sprite box.

In Boggly Woods, after entering the pipe to the platform with the Airplane panel, shoot Koops to the left to hit the Shine Sprite box. Shine Sprite #6 – In the Great Tree, in the room where you have to use Flurrie to blow the Punies across the gap, jump to the bottom of the room and head right.

In the Great Tree, in the room where you have to use Flurrie to blow the Punies across the gap, jump to the bottom of the room and head right. Shine Sprite #7 – In the Great Tree, use Flurrie to blow away a black jar in the room with the Airplane panel. Then use the panel to fly to to the Shine Sprite.

In the Great Tree, use Flurrie to blow away a black jar in the room with the Airplane panel. Then use the panel to fly to to the Shine Sprite. Shine Sprite #8 – In the Great Tree once you get the Super Boots, ground pound the floor and then jump across the panels.

In the Great Tree once you get the Super Boots, ground pound the floor and then jump across the panels. Shine Sprite #9 – In the Great Tree in the room filled with water, jump across the lilypads after draining the water.

Chapter 3 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #10 – In Glitzville before entering the Glitz Pit, you’ll find the Shine Sprite in front of it. If you hammer underneath it, a block will appear allowing you to hit it.

In Glitzville before entering the Glitz Pit, you’ll find the Shine Sprite in front of it. If you hammer underneath it, a block will appear allowing you to hit it. Shine Sprite #11 – In the Glitz Pit once you enter the room full of boxes, head to the second floor and it will be by the locked door.

In the Glitz Pit once you enter the room full of boxes, head to the second floor and it will be by the locked door. Shine Sprite #12 – In Rougeport after acquiring Yoshi. Head to the right area of Roueport and make your way to the roofs by using Yoshi’s Flutter Jump. Then use Yoshi’s Flutter Jump again to reach the red roof.

– In Rougeport after acquiring Yoshi. Head to the right area of Roueport and make your way to the roofs by using Yoshi’s Flutter Jump. Then use Yoshi’s Flutter Jump again to reach the red roof. Shine Sprite #13 – In Rougeport after acquiring Yoshi. Use Paper Mode to go behind the Trouble Center, then use Yoshi’s Flutter Jump across the water to the boxes.

In Rougeport after acquiring Yoshi. Use Paper Mode to go behind the Trouble Center, then use Yoshi’s Flutter Jump across the water to the boxes. Shine Sprite #14 – In the Rougeport Sewers after acquiring Yoshi. Use Paper Mode to enter the Sewers in the Western part of town, then Flutter Jump to the left platform.

In the Rougeport Sewers after acquiring Yoshi. Use Paper Mode to enter the Sewers in the Western part of town, then Flutter Jump to the left platform. Shine Sprite #15 – In Rougeport Sewers after getting the Super Hammer. Hammer the large yellow block in the room with the pipes to Petal Meadows and Boggly Woods to access it.

Chapter 4 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #16 – On the Twilight Trail, just behind the last tree before the Creepy Steeple.

On the Twilight Trail, just behind the last tree before the Creepy Steeple. Shine Sprite #17 – In Creepy Steeple, at the bottom of the well.

In Creepy Steeple, at the bottom of the well. Shine Sprite #18 – In Creepy Steeple, in the treasure room. Use Tube Mode to access it.

In Creepy Steeple, in the treasure room. Use Tube Mode to access it. Shine Sprite #19 – In Creepy Steeple after using Vivian to get further into the well. Next to a Save Block.

In Creepy Steeple after using Vivian to get further into the well. Next to a Save Block. Shine Sprite #20 – In Rougeport after getting Tube Mode. On the roof of the Trouble Center, use Tube Mode to enter Bobbery’s house, then go through the door in the back.

In Rougeport after getting Tube Mode. On the roof of the Trouble Center, use Tube Mode to enter Bobbery’s house, then go through the door in the back. Shine Sprite #21 – In Rougeport after getting Tube Mode. In the western part of town, enter the first house then go to the second floor. Use Tube Mode in the hole to reach the backyard.

Chapter 5 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #22 – In Keelhaul Key, in the jungle area over a box. Use Yoshi to Flutter Jump to it.

In Keelhaul Key, in the jungle area over a box. Use Yoshi to Flutter Jump to it. Shine Sprite #23 – In Keelhaul Key, past the bridge and behind a tree.

In Keelhaul Key, past the bridge and behind a tree. Shine Sprite #24 – In Pirate’s Grotto near the entrance, at the bow of the half-sunken boat.

In Pirate’s Grotto near the entrance, at the bow of the half-sunken boat. Shine Sprite #25 – In Pirate’s Grotto, in the room with the save block and the waterfall. You’ll need to hit an invisible block to the right of it.

In Pirate’s Grotto, in the room with the save block and the waterfall. You’ll need to hit an invisible block to the right of it. Shine Sprite #26 – In Pirate’s Grotto, in the storeroom. Use Koops’ delayed shell to hit a switch and raise you to the platform with the Shine Sprite.

In Pirate’s Grotto, in the storeroom. Use Koops’ delayed shell to hit a switch and raise you to the platform with the Shine Sprite. Shine Sprite #27 – In Pirate’s Grotto, in the room with the waves. Use Koops to hit it.

In Pirate’s Grotto, in the room with the waves. Use Koops to hit it. Shine Sprite #28 – In Pirate’s Grotto, in the room with the floating barrels. Hit underneath the Shine Sprite to reveal a hidden block.

In Pirate’s Grotto, in the room with the floating barrels. Hit underneath the Shine Sprite to reveal a hidden block. Shine Sprite #29 – In Rougeport after getting Bobbery. Head to the store in Western Rougeport and bomb the wall to the left of the store.

In Rougeport after getting Bobbery. Head to the store in Western Rougeport and bomb the wall to the left of the store. Shine Sprite #30 – In Rougeport Sewers after getting Boat Mode. Go to the room with the pipe to Petal Meadows and use Boat Mode to sail to the Shine Sprite.

In Rougeport Sewers after getting Boat Mode. Go to the room with the pipe to Petal Meadows and use Boat Mode to sail to the Shine Sprite. Shine Sprite #31 – In Rougeport Sewers after getting Boat Mode. On the western side of the Sewers, find the Boat Mode panel on the second sublevel and sail into the room. The room will have a lot of Spanias in it.

In Rougeport Sewers after getting Boat Mode. On the western side of the Sewers, find the Boat Mode panel on the second sublevel and sail into the room. The room will have a lot of Spanias in it. Shine Sprite #32 – In the same room as Shine Sprite 31.

Chapter 6 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #33 – Onboard the Excess Express. Head into room 005 and hammer it behind the table.

Onboard the Excess Express. Head into room 005 and hammer it behind the table. Shine Sprite #34 – Onboard the Excess Express. Go to room 008 and fulfill Bub’s request to get an autograph from the train’s conductor.

Onboard the Excess Express. Go to room 008 and fulfill Bub’s request to get an autograph from the train’s conductor. Shine Sprite #35 – In the outside area of Riverside Station. After going down some stairs, hit it with your hammer.

In the outside area of Riverside Station. After going down some stairs, hit it with your hammer. Shine Sprite #36 – In the Records Room of Riverside Station. Use Koops to hit it from the second highest step.

In the Records Room of Riverside Station. Use Koops to hit it from the second highest step. Shine Sprite #37 – In Poshley Heights. Use the Spring Jump to hit it.

In Poshley Heights. Use the Spring Jump to hit it. Shine Sprite #38 – In the dark area of Poshley Sanctum. Use the Spring Jump to shimmy across the bars to reach it on the second-highest platform furthest from the Crystal Star.

In the dark area of Poshley Sanctum. Use the Spring Jump to shimmy across the bars to reach it on the second-highest platform furthest from the Crystal Star. Shine Sprite #39 – In Rougeport Sewers, in the town area. Use the Spring Jump on the elevator platform then shimmy to where Dazzle is, dropping onto the platform.

In Rougeport Sewers, in the town area. Use the Spring Jump on the elevator platform then shimmy to where Dazzle is, dropping onto the platform. Shine Sprite #40 – In the same room as Shine Sprite #31 and #32. Use the Spring Jump to hit it.

Chapter 7 Shine Sprites

Shine Sprite #41 – On the path to Fahr Outpost, on the screen before reaching town. Jump behind the tree on the left side of the map.

On the path to Fahr Outpost, on the screen before reaching town. Jump behind the tree on the left side of the map. Shine Sprite #42 – In Fahr Outpost to the right of General White’s house.

And that’s how to find every Shine Sprite in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! If you’re after more guides or information on The Thousand-Year Door, we have you covered.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now on Nintendo Switch.

