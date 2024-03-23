All Stages and Minigames in Princess Peach: Showtime

It’s been a while since Princess Peach starred in her last solo adventure, but now Princess Peach: Showtime! aims to right that wrong. While much of the game’s content has been kept under wraps, including the fact that Good-Feel developed it, we now know just how big Showtime! is. Here are all of the stages, minigames, and boss fights in the game.

All Princess Peach: Showtime! Stages and Minigames

In total, there are 40 stages for players to experience during their time with Peach at the Sparkle Theater. Of these stages, 30 of them are traditional stages where you will control Peach as she makes her way through the various plays being shown to reach the end.

Three stages are dedicated to each of the 10 costumes you acquire. The first set functions as a tutorial, explaining how each costume works and allowing you to get a feel for its mechanics and physics. The second stage will feature a more complicated test and is usually shorter than the first. The third stage, which can be found in the theater’s basement, will task you with rescuing a captive actor from Madam Grape’s servants and is a quick and simple stage, culminating with a full test of your skills with that costume. Each stage takes about five to 15 minutes, making them brisk experiences.

You’ll find the bulk of these stages on the main floors, each divided up into chunks of four that you’ll need to complete before finally entering a boss stage. There are five bosses and you’ll need to defeat them before moving onto the next floor. The only exception to this is the final boss, which tasks you with completing the basement stages to gain access to it. Each floor, the stages within them, and which costumes you’ll be using, are as follows:

Floor 1 The Castle of Thorns (Swordfighter) Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids (Ninja) Cowgirl in the Wilderness (Cowgirl) Welcome to the Festival of Sweets (Patisserie)

Floor 2 The Ghostly Castle (Swordfighter) The Perfect Infiltration (Dashing Thief) A Snow Flower on Ice (Figure Skater) Case of the Missing Mural (Detective)

Floor 3 Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion (Mighty) Cowgirl at Dusk (Cowgirl) Welcome to the Spooky Party (Patisserie) Melody of the Sea (Mermaid)

Floor 4 Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames (Ninja) The Stolen Statue (Dashing Thief) A Kung Fu Tale (Kung Fu) The Case of the Rainy-Day Plot (Detective)

Floor 5 Mighty Mission: The Rescue (Mighty) A Kung Fu Legend (Kung Fu) A Parade on Ice (Figure Skater) Blight of the Sea (Mermaid)



How To Unlock Minigames In Princess Peach: Showtime!

Showtime! minigames unlock when you defeat the boss of each floor. After the floor has returned to normal, a Theet appears near the boss door and will ask you to participate in an action rehearsal. These sections have you replay a portion of a previous stage to set a high score and earn prizes. These minigames are based on the Swordfighter, Dashing Thief, Cowgirl, Kung Fu, and Mighty costumes respectively. These aren’t a cakewalk, mind you, with some of the score requirements and time limits being fairly strict to earn a gold trophy, but if you do you’ll earn a healthy amount of coins and a ribbon that will unlock a new cosmetic costume for Peach to wear. Thankfully, you can replay these stages as many times as you want, so they’re a fairly decent way to earn some extra coins to use at the store.

And that’s all of the stages in Princess Peach: Showtime!