There’s nothing quite like looking fly while stomping through a horde of parasitic gory alien viscera, and the Dead Space remake has delivered with both style and substance, offering an impressive six different suits that players can equip to the game’s hero Isaac. So here is a list of all six of the different suits in the Dead Space remake and how to get them — most of them require buying the digital deluxe upgrade.

A List of All the Suits in the Dead Space Remake

DS-08 Legacy RIG suit

Infested suit

Lone Survivor suit

Venture suit

Sanctified suit

Bloody suit

At the start of the game, Isaac will be wearing the DS-08 Legacy RIG, which gamers who have played the original title back in 2008 will recognize as the classic suit Isaac had when he first stepped foot onto the USG Ishimura. Some things may change, but the iconic rusted gold still looks as good as ever.

To access the other suits, you will need to purchase the Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition, which will allow you to change your suit out throughout the game. Three of the suits are brand new to the remake.

The first of these new suits, the Infested suit, is covered in eerie entrails and alien body parts, as if Isaac has become one of the necromorphs he’s been fighting. There’s also a great Easter egg that triggers when wearing this suit, where if Isaac takes off his helmet, he actually just removes his entire head, leaving behind a delightfully grisly bloodied neck stub. Don’t worry — he’s still fine if he does this.

Next of the new fashion choices is the Lone Survivor suit, with a helmet crowned with severed hands and other bodily adornments. As if Isaac is holding each body part like a trophy, this suit is reminiscent of an effigy from games like The Forest.

The last new suit is the Venture suit, which appears as an armored, Master Chief-adjacent version of Isaac.

Returning from the original Dead Space is the Bloody Suit, which as the name suggests is Isaac’s original RIG but covered in blood. Also coming back is the Sanctified Suit, which slightly alters the color schemes of the original suit, with little else changed.

While players have the opportunity to upgrade their suit as the game goes on, these suit variants will have no difference in health stats or armor and unfortunately are just cosmetic differences. Still, the new designs and some of the small Easter eggs do make them an interesting thing to check out.

Those are all the suits in the Dead Space remake!