All Tags in Balatro & What They Do

Published: Feb 26, 2024 11:17 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Balatro is a poker roguelike game that puts a fun twist on the classic card game. There are quite a few different moving parts to it, but we’re here to help you sort them out. Here’s a full list of Tags in Balatro and what they do.

What are Tags and Double Tags in Balatro?

Each stage in Balatro, referred to as Blinds, can be skipped to give you a Tag. The downside to skipping a Blind, though, is that you won’t get access to the shop, and you won’t get any money for your efforts. However, skipping a Blind rewards you with a Tag that can sometimes offset that disadvantage.

Tags come with various benefits, ranging from guaranteed Foil Jokers to giving you an additional Voucher option in the next shop.

double tag in balatro

Every so often, you’ll come across the Double Tag for skipping a Blind, which simply gives you a copy of the next Tag you get in your run. This excludes Double Tags, but it is possible to get multiple Double Tags in a run. This gives you a cumulative effect, which means that two Double Tags, for instance, will give you three copies of the next Tag you grab.

All Balatro Tags

There are a total of 24 Tags available in Balatro, and here’s what they do:

Tag NameEffect
UncommonIn the next shop, an Uncommon Joker is guaranteed.
RareIn the next shop, a Rare Joker is guaranteed.
NegativeIn the next shop, a Negative Joker is guaranteed.
FoilIn the next shop, a Foil Joker is guaranteed.
HolographicIn the next shop, a Holographic Joker is guaranteed.
PolychromeIn the next shop, a Polychrome Joker is guaranteed.
InvestmentGain $15 after defeating the next Boss Blind.
VoucherIn the next shop, as additional Voucher is available.
BossRerolls the next Boss Blind.
StandardImmediately open a free Mega Standard Pack.
CharmImmediately open a free Mega Arcana Pack.
MeteorImmediately open a free Mega Celestial Pack.
BuffoonImmediately open a free Mega Buffoon Pack.
HandyGain $1 for each hand played this run.
GarbageGain $1 for each unused discard this run.
EtherealImmediately open a free Spectral Pack.
CouponIn the next shop, initial Jokers and Booster Packs are free. Vouchers, rerolls, and Jokers from rerolls retain their usual cost.
DoubleGives a copy of the next Tag selected.
Juggle+3 hand size for the next round only.
D6In the next shop, rerolls start at $0.
Top-upCreates up to two Common Jokers (if you have space).
SpeedGives $5 for each Blind you’ve skipped this run.
OrbitalUpgrades a hand by three levels.
EconomyDoubles your money, up to a maximum of $40.

Best Tags in Balatro

Of course, not every Tag in Balatro is worth skipping a Blind for. Whether you should skip or not depends on what kinds of Jokers you currently have, and how you’re doing in a run. Generally speaking, though, we’ve found that the Tags listed below are almost always worth it:

  • Rare
  • Negative
  • Boss
  • Buffoon
  • Handy
  • Coupon
  • Orbital

Especially early on in the game, the Rare tag gives you access to really good Joker cards that you wouldn’t normally be able to check out if your collection is still pretty low. The Rare Joker cards can be pretty broken, and it’s often worth it to skip a Blind for this one. Similarly, Negative Jokers can be very useful as they give you an additional Joker slot, allowing you to build up more Chips and Mults. We also like going for the Buffoon tag every now and then if our Jokers aren’t looking good; more options is always a good thing.

Handy is another tag that can really build up over the course of a run. Getting extra money for every hand you play will add up, allowing you to purchase tons of packs down the line. On the other hand, Orbital can serve as a crutch if your Jokers haven’t been performing during a run, allowing you to enjoy some decent Mults along the way.

Finally, the Boss and Coupon tags are also good safety nets. The former can help you avoid unfortunate encounters that may immediately end your run, while Coupon lets you grab some freebies from the next shop if you’re low on cash.

Those are all the Tags in Balatro and what they do, along with our take on the best ones to get. For more on the game, here’s how to unlock every deck.

