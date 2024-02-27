Poker doesn’t exactly seem like the type of game you could reinvent in this day and age, and yet, that’s exactly what Balatro does with its myriad systems and little gameplay quirks. Here’s everything you need to know about the Blank Voucher in Balatro.

What the Blank Voucher Is For in Balatro

As you complete Blinds in Balatro, you’ll gain access to the shop and also have the chance to purchase various Vouchers. These provide buffs and perks for your current run, such as reducing shop prices, or increasing the card stock in the shop. However, you may have also encountered the Blank Voucher, which seemingly does nothing at all.

The Blank Voucher on its own costs $10 and is worthless. However, if you purchase it 10 times across all your runs, it’ll upgrade and become the Antimatter Voucher, which gives you an additional Joker slot.

This makes the Blank Voucher pretty useful actually. If you’re willing to invest in it and buy it 10 times, you’ll eventually start seeing the Antimatter Voucher show up in your shops. The Antimatter Voucher itself also costs $10 and is easily one of the best Vouchers in the game. Getting an extra Joker slot will give you even more opportunities for boosting your Chips and Mults, allowing you to rack up higher scores to take on the tougher challenges in the later Antes.

So, in short, make sure to buy the Blank Voucher whenever you can. It can feel terrible throwing away $10 for virtually nothing at all, but the benefit you get later on makes it worth the money.

How to Get the Blank Voucher

Finally, getting the Blank Voucher in Balatro is simply a matter of RNG. Each time you beat a Blind, you get taken to the shop. Every shop refresh features one Voucher slot, and the Voucher you get is completely random and drawn from the pool you’ve unlocked so far.

Because of this, it may take you some time before you’re able to actually purchase it 10 times and get that upgrade.

And that's what the Blank Voucher does in Balatro.