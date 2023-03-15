The Last of Us Part 1 will finally make it to PC in a couple of weeks, so you can look forward to fighting a Bloater with Thomas the Tank Engine’s face. But even before you think about mods, you’ll need to make sure your computer can run the game. Will your machine meet all The Last of Us Part 1 PC requirements? Here’s the answer.

The Last of Us Part I’s Biggest Requirement on PC is 100GB of SSD Space

The Last of Us Part 1’s PC requirements are a little high. In particular, even the minimum settings include 100GB of SSD space. It makes sense, given that the game’s original platform — the PS5 — has an SSD. But that could be a problem for some players.

So exactly what kind of rig do you need to run The Last of Us Part 1? There are four sets of requirements, Minimum, Recommended, Performance, and Ultra. Here’s what each demands.

Minimum (Performance Goal: 30 FPS at 720p)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), or NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4GB)

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer.

Storage: 100GB SSD

Recommended (Performance Goal: 60 FPS at 1080p)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB), or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB)

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer.

Storage: 100GB SSD

Performance (Performance Goal: 60 FPS @ 1440P)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer.

Storage: 100GB SSD

Ultra (Performance Goal: 60 FPS @ 4K)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5-12600K

GPU: AMD RX 7900XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer.

Storage: 100GB SSD

The biggest barriers to playing The Last of Us Part I on PC are likely to be the SSD and video memory requirements. Even if you’ve got a decent-ish CPU, you’ll still need 4GB of VRAM and 100GB SSD.

Can you play without these? Based on past experience, probably not. Without 4GB of VRAM it might just run but you can expect graphical glitches. And, while SSDs are more expensive than HDDs, don’t expect the game to perform properly without one.

So, don’t risk disappointment and make sure that your computer meets the minimum The Last of Us Part 1 PC requirements if you’re planning on diving in. If it’s your first time playing the game after watching the recent HBO show, you might be interested to know the differences between the TV series and the game.