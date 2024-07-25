The Best AX-52 Build in Warframe

If there is one thing that all space ninjas need, it is an AK-47. We didn’t know this until Digital Extremes added the AX-52, clearly inspired by the famous weapon, to Warframe. Here is a solid build for it.

Best Beginner AX-52 Build

The AX-52 is an interesting weapon, as it has a unique trait. When hip0firing, it has a 60% bonus to ammo economy, and when aiming down sights, it gets a 100% critical chance. That is not a bonus; that is a flat 100%. The important thing here is to keep in mind that this is a single-target weapon in a game that has become all about mob clearing.

This is a reasonably low-budget build that almost anyone should be able to make after just a short time playing the game and doing some farming. If you don’t have Critica Delay, feel free to swap in Point Strike instead.

Mod Effect Serration Increases base damage by 15% at max rank. Vital Sense Increases critical damage by 120% Split Chamber Increases multishot by 90% Critical Delay Increases Critical Chance by 200%, at a cost of -20% fire rate Hunter Munitions A flat 30% chance to inflict a Slash proc when you get a critical. Vigilante Armaments A further 60% increase in multishot. Malignant Force Does 60% Toxin damage and increases status chance by 60% Rime Rounds Does 60% Cold damage and increases status chance by 60%

An Advanced AX-52 Build

This is a much more advanced build, and it’s honestly pretty standard for this kind of weapon in the late game. Now, because we are leaning hard into Criticals, we are gonna go with a Cold damage build in combination with the Arcane Primary Frostbite. This is too good of a combination not to use when we possibly can. If you don’t have Primed Cryo Rounds, then normal Cryo Rounds is fine.

Galvanized Aptitude Increase status chance by 80%, and then add a further 40% per status type affecting the target for 20 seconds. Galvanized Chamber Increase multishot by 80%. A further 30% multishot or 20 seconds that stacks up to five times. Vital Sense Increases critical damage by 120% Critical Dely Increases Critical Chance by 200%, at a cost of -20% fire rate Hunter Munitions A flat 30% chance to inflict a Slash proc when you get a critical. Prime Cryo Rounds Adds 165% Cold damage. Bladed Rounded +120% critical damage when aiming for 9 seconds. Primed Shred An additional 55% fire rate with 2.2 punch through. This will allow rounds to pierce enemies and hit enemies behind.

Newer players will notice a lot of similarities between some of the mods, with Vital Sense, Critical Delay, Hunter Munitions, and Split Chamber all making it into both builds. This is because these mods are all very strong and relevant, and almost any point in the game if you are aiming for a critical-focused build.

Warframe is available to play now.

