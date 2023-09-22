All Trophies and Achievements in Cyberpunk 2077

With the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC on the horizon, Cyberpunk 2077 has become all the rave for longtime fans and may rope in players who dropped the game during its messy launch. Developer CD Projekt Red is taking the franchise to new climatic heights soon. But for those still scratching through the base game and hoping to complete it fully, here’s a list of all 44 achievements and 45 trophies you can get in Cyberpunk 2077.

To be mindful of your playing experience, I’ve broken the list into two categories to avoid spoiling crucial story beats for the RPG.

Every Spoiler-Free Trophy and Achievement in Cyberpunk 2077

Right Back at Ya: Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.

Stanislavski’s Method: Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times.

True Soldier: Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

True Warrior: Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.

Two Heads, One Bullet: Kill or incapacitate two enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.

Frequent Flyer: Find all fast travel dataterms.

Legend of the Afterlife: Reach max Street Cred.

Daemon in the Shell: Kill or incapacitate three enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quick hack.

Full Body Conversion: Install at least one implant in each system and body part.

The Quick and the Dead: Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.

Gunslinger: Shoot and enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.

Gun Fu: Kill or incapacitate three enemies in quick succession with a revolver or a pistol in close combat.

Rough Landing: While Berserk is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate two enemies.

Master Crafter: Craft three Legendary items.

Must be Rats: Perform the Distract Enemies quick hack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.

It’s Elementary: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.

Little Tokyo: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.

City Lights: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.

The Jungle: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.

Mean Streets: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.

The Wasteland: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Badlands.

Greetings from Pacifica!: Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.

I am the Law: Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

V for Vendetta: After reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you within five seconds.

Autojock: Buy all vehicles available for purchase.

Ten out of Ten: Reach the max level in any skill.

Christmas Tree Attack: Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of three daemons uploaded.

All Spoiler-Heavy Trophies and Achievements in Cyberpunk 2077

The Fool: Become a mercenary.

The Lovers: Steal the Relic.

Breathtaking: Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

The Wandering Fool: Find all the tarot graffiti for the job “Fool on the Hill.”

The Hermit: Find Alt Cunningham

The Wheel of Fortune: Interrogate Anders Hellman

The High Priestess: Talk with Hanako Arasaka.

Bushido and Chill: Watch Bushido X with Rogue.

Judy vs Night City: Complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline.

Life of the Road: Complete Panam Palmer’s storyline.

To Bad Decisions!: Complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline.

To Protect and Serve: Complete River Ward’s storyline.

The World: Complete the main storyline.

The Sun: Become the legend of the Afterlife.

The Star: Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

Temperance: Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.

The Devil: Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.

For unlocking every trophy in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll receive the Never Fade Away Platinum trophy.

Beyond the trophies and achievements, if you’re looking forward to the upcoming content, check out the 2.0 patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 for a breakdown of every major change coming.