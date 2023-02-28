Survival horror smash hit Sons of the Forest from Endnight Games has some excellent crafting available that will see you spending a lot of time building various structures. You’ll be using logs a lot, and one thing you might not know yet if you’re new to the game is that you can actually cut up the logs in various ways, all of which have good crafting uses. Here are all of the uses for cut-up logs in Sons of the Forest for assorted wood-crafting purposes.

All the Crafting Uses for Cut-Up Logs in Sons of the Forest

Once you’ve chopped down some trees and have a bunch of logs ready, you’ll want to set some of those aside to chop up and use in the following assorted ways:

Firewood

Chopping logs vertically down the middle will give you half logs. Take those half logs and look at them horizontally, and you’ll then be able to cut them into smaller bits that you’ll be able to stack together and use as firewood when you like. Very useful to keep stocked up on!

Rope Bridge

Using logs to build up two sides of a bridge and then using rope to join them up will form the base of the rope bridge. You’ll then need to grab some of our handy chopped-in-half logs; these form the planks of the bridge as you place them, allowing you to walk across your rope bridge. It’s extremely useful for building bridges across rivers or from treehouse to tree platform.

Floors

Creating flooring is key for a log of building. You’ll need regular logs to form the outline of the floor area you want to make. You’ll then need to chop some logs in half vertically to place down as planks across the regular logs, creating a floor.

Doors

To create a door in Sons of the Forest, you’ll also need to make use of your cut-up logs. Once you’ve placed a wall out of regular logs, you’ll want to cut a door shape into them. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to take your vertically sliced logs and place them in a row in the doorway. This will have now formed a door, and you’ll be able to walk in to it to push it open.

Single Steps

Single steps are needed to create a bit of a ramp to walk up to enter your structures. Wherever you have a structure on the ground and want to enter through a door smoothly, you’ll want to put down one of these bad boys just in front of it. All it takes is one vertically sliced log and you’ll have a mini ramp into your place all sorted.

Roof

When making a house or a base, you’ll certainly want to ensure it comes with a roof. Once you have your floor and walls in place, simply gather some vertically sliced up logs and look up inside your house; you’ll then be able to place them as planks across the top of the structure, forming a flat roof.

Struts

To make yourself some struts in Sons of the Forest using your cut-up logs, you’ll want to do something slightly different from the previous ones. This time you’ll be taking logs and cutting them up horizontally. Placing these in the corners of structures will provide them support and allow them to hold up weight effectively so that you can remove extra supporting log pillars to give yourself more room.

Stairs

Stairs will always come in handy for many situations. They are easy to make. You’ll need regular logs to create the base structure. You’ll then need to gather some vertically chopped logs and place them down in-between the parallel angled logs. This will then form stairs as you place them.

Ramps

Very similar to the process of creating stairs, the only difference with ramps is instead of spreading out your chopped logs when placing them, you’ll want to bunch them right next to each other so there’s no gaps to make a ramp.

Uses for Cut-Up Logs in Sons of the Forest for Advanced Crafting Structures

If you open up your crafting book and change it over to full structure crafting mode, you’ll have more advanced options that you can craft, a lot of which will require various forms of cut-up logs.

Hunting Shelter

To create a hunting shelter you’ll need sticks, rocks, regular logs, and 2 logs that have been cut in half horizontally.

Small Log Cabin

To make a small log cabin, you’ll need 3 logs chopped horizontally in half, 3 logs chopped horizontally with only a quarter chopped off, 35 logs chopped in half vertically (planks), 8 quarter logs that are the end bits of the logs you can chop off horizontally, and 46 regular logs.

Lean To

For this structure you’ll need 4 logs chopped in half horizontally, 36 planks, 12 three-quarter logs chopped horizontally, and 20 regular logs.

Lookout Tower

You’ll need 2 logs cut in half horizontally, 1 rope, 5 quarter logs that you get from chopping the ends off horizontally, 17 planks, and 49 regular logs.

Tree Platform 1

If you start building up in the trees, these are the best recipes to use. You’ll need 5 planks, 1 rope, and 4 regular logs.

Tree Platform 2

This is a much larger platform than the first. To make this you’ll need 25 planks, 1 rope, 12 logs cut in half horizontally, and 16 regular logs.

Tree Shelter 1

Once you have some tree platforms to build on top of, you can make some shelters. To build this one you’ll need 2 quarter logs, 36 planks, 1 rope, 9 logs cut in half horizontally, 6 three-quarter logs (logs with end quarter chopped off), and 42 regular logs.

Tree Shelter 2

A larger and different style of tree shelter, it can be built with 6 quarter logs, 49 planks, 1 rope, 7 logs cut in half horizontally, and 68 regular logs.

Bench

A simple bench, it only needs 1 plank and 2 horizontally cut log halves to build.

Table

This basic table only needs 3 planks and 4 plank halves (planks that have been cut in half horizontally).

Shelf

A shelf to store things on requires 3 plank halves and 2 three-quarter planks (planks that have had an end quarter of them chopped off).

Wall Shelf

A simple shelf you can attach to a wall and place things on, it needs 1 half plank and 2 sticks to craft.

That covers off all the main uses for your cut-up logs in Sons of the Forest. There is a lot you can make using different cuts of the logs. Now you know, so get out there and get to chopping alongside your Kelvin or your friends!