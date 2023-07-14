All Voice Actors in Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 has always remained relatively popular but its new Summer 2023 update has seen it hitting over 250,000 simultaneous players. It helps that, with its cast of ridiculous characters, it’s probably the most charming team FPS you’ll come across. Sorry, Overwatch. The sheer quality of the voice performances have a lot to do with that—yes, even you, Pyro. So, if you’re wondering who all of the voice actors in TF2 are, I’ve got the answer.

The Full Cast List for Team Fortress 2

There are nine playable characters in Team Fortress 2: Scout, Soldier, Pyro, Demoman, Heavy, Engineer, Medic, Sniper, and Spy. Each has a distinct set of abilities and weapons, from Heavy’s minigun all the way through to Demoman’s Scottishness.

You’ll probably recognise some of their respective voice actors, though you may also have heard about the sad passing of Rick May who voiced the Soldier. The following actors lend their performances to TF2, with a couple of them doubling up.

The Announcer Ellen McClain

Demoman Gary Schwartz

Engineer Grant Goodeve

Heavy Gary Schwartz

Medic Robin Atkin Downes

Miss Pauling Ashly Burch

Pyro Dennis Bateman

Saxton Hale JB Blanc

Scout Nathan Vetterlein

Sniper John Patrick Lowrie

Soldier Rick May

Spy Dennis Bateman

Yes, that’s the same Ellen McClain who voiced GLaDOS in Portal and not-GLaDOS in Pacific Rim. And you’ll probably recognise Robin Atkin Downes’ name since he’s cropped up in plenty of games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim included. Nolan North, one of gaming’s most prolific voice actors, also showed up in some of TF2’s Halloween content and also the Expiration Date short.

And on the subject of the voice actors that make up the cast of TF2, that’s what you need to know.