All Voice Actors in The Elder Scrolls Online

Like the regular, offline The Elder Scrolls games, The Elder Scrolls Online has a lot of dialog and a whole host of voice actors. Chances are you’ve recognized a few performances while playing the game. Bethesda has, in fact, put out a few video shorts highlighting some of these performances, such as this one. But if you’re wondering just who all the voice actors in The Elder Scrolls Online are, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s a Cast List for The Elder Scrolls Online

Queen Ayrenn – Kate Beckinsale

Azura – Lynda Carter

Sir Cadwell – John Cleese

High King Emeric – Bill Nighy

King Jorunn – Peter Stormare

Molag Bal – Malcolm McDowell

Abnur Tharn – Alfred Molina

Lyris Titanborn – Jennifer Hale

The Prophet – Michael Gambon

Isobel Veloise – Laura Bailey

Brahgas – Billy Boyd

You’ll likely spot an awful lot of familiar names in there. There’s Linda “Wonder Woman” Carter as Azula and Peter Stormare, famous for shoving Steve Buscemi into a wood chipper, as King Jorunn. Laura Bailey also played the vampire Serena in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard.

On top of those headliners, there are a host of other actors who have multiple voice roles in The Elder Scrolls Online. They include:

Adam Gifford, Alem Brhan Sapp, Alex Skuby, Andre Sogliuzzo, Andrew Kishino, Andrew Morgado, Andrew Pifko, Anna Graves, Anna Popplewell, Anna Vocino, April Stewart, Arianna Ratner, Audrey Wasilewski, Barbara Goodson, Ben Diskin, Ben Pronsky, Bob Klein, Brad Grusnick, Brian Sommer, Casey Mongillo, Catherine Cavadini, Christopher Smith, Cindy Robinson, Courtenay Taylor, Crispin Freeman, Dan Donohue, Darin De Paul, Dave Fennoy, David Lodge, David Shaughnessy, David Sobolov, Debra Wilson, Dennis Kleinman, Desmond Askew, Edward Bosco, Eg Daily, Elisa Gabrielli, Ellen Dubin, Emily O’Brien, Enn Reitel, Eric Tiede, Erin Fitzgerald, Erin Yvette, Fleur Saville, Fred Tatasciore, Fryda Wolff, Giancarlo Sabogal, Gideon Emery, Griffin Puatu, Helen Sadler, Henry Hereford, Ike Amadi, India Dupre, Jake Stormoen, Jamieson Price, Janellen Steininger, Jason Spisak, Jb Blanc, Jeannie Elias, Jim Cummings, Jim Ward, Jocelyn Blue, Jon Bailey, Jon Curry, Jon Lipow, Jonah Scott, Jonathan Adams, Joseph Gatt, Julianne Buescher, Julianne Grossman, Julie Marcus, Karen Strassman, Kari Wahlgreen, Kat Cressida, Kath Soucie, Keith Silverstein, Keith Szarabajka, Kellen Goff, Kirk Thornton, Kyle Mccarley, Larissa Gallagher, Laura Post, Lauren Weisman, Liam O’Brien, Linsay Rousseau, Liz Burnette, Louise Barnes, Marcella Lentz-Pope, Marsha Clark, Mary Faber, Matthew Jayson, Matthew Waterson, Maura Vincent, Melissa Hutchison, Melissa Thom, Michael Benyaer, Michelle Arthur, Mo Beatty, Nancy Linari, Necar Zadegan, Neil Kaplan, Nika Futterman, Nolan North, Olivia D’Abo, Olivia Olson, Patty Mattson, Penrose Anderson, Peter Lavin, Rachel Robinson, Rachel Roswell, Raphael Corkhill, Reba Buhr, Rebecca Riedy, Rick Zieff, Robbie Daymond, Robin Atkin Downes, Ron Yuan, Salli Saffioti, Sarah Tancer, Sharon Muthu, Sonny Onorati, Stacy Allen, Steve Blum, Steve French, Sumalee Montano, Susanne Blakeslee, Taliesin Jaffe, Tara Strong, Tasia Valenza, Tierra Peters, Tim Russ, Time Winters, Todd Haberkorn, Tom Taylorson, Travis Willingham, Trevor Devall, Troy Baker, Usman Ally , Wendee Lee, Wes Johnson, and Yuri Lowenthal

No doubt there’s even more familiar names amongst that list. I know Tim Russ was Tuvok in Star Trek: Voyager, while Tara Strong has voiced more characters than I can list here and plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (if it ever gets released). Ellen Dubin was also Giggerota/G.G. Rota in Lexx, though I may be the only person who remembers that show.

Those then, are all the voice actors in The Elder Scrolls Online and its expansions. And if you ever get bored playing ESO, you can always have a game of “Hey, that’s Troy Baker!”