All Weapons in Alan Wake 2 & How to Upgrade Them

As you progress through Alan Wake 2, you’ll acquire various weapons to upgrade your arsenal against The Dark Presence’s army of creatures. If you’re curious about what you can use, here are all the weapons you’ll find and how to upgrade them in Alan Wake 2.

All Weapons in Alan Wake 2

Naturally, you won’t discover all the weapons at once, but over time, you’ll encounter them locked behind puzzles or through the main story as Saga or Alan. In total, there are seven weapons you can acquire. Below is a list showing each one:

Flashlight and Revolver

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

Crossbow

Pump-Action Shotgun

Flare Gun

Double-Barrelled Shotgun

Once acquired, these weapons can sit within your limited inventory or inside a shoebox as storage to open up space. Furthermore, you can slot all weapons into quick slots with healing items, flashlight batteries, and other essentials.

Look out for leather bags inside crates in Alan Wake 2 to expand your inventory, because you’ll definitely be starving for space to put ammo for all the weapons later.

How to Upgrade Weapons in Alan Wake 2

Exploring every nook and cranny in Alan Wake 2 also benefits your weapons. At times, you’ll stumble across Manuscript Fragments while venturing across Bright Falls as Saga.

With a certain amount, you can use the collectibles to upgrade weapons, from damage output to a headshot ability. It’ll take some time to get deep into upgrading in Alan Wake 2, but taking a trip down a side path is strongly encouraged to better deal with enemies.

In the case of Alan, finding Words of Power throughout The Dark Place will upgrade his weapons. The location of a Word of Power is usually circled in yellow on the map.

Once within the area, use the flashlight to follow yellow arrows to find a large circle of yellow words and symbols. Keep the light pointed at this circle to acquire one of several types of Words of Power to unlock ways to enhance Alan’s stats or upgrade weapons.

Where to Find Manuscript Fragments in Alan Wake 2

The best place to find Manuscript Fragments is inside school lunch boxes scattered over Bright Falls. Someone is leaving these objects around for Saga. You can investigate the matter further through The Mind Place, with each new lunch box adding a piece to the puzzle.

Lunch boxes don’t show on the map, though. A good rule of thumb is to thoroughly scour points of interest, buildings, campsites, and other structures across Bright Falls. If there’s something worthwhile to see, chances are you’ll find a lunch box or at least a crate with goodies inside.

As expected, it’ll be a while before you see substantial changes from weapon upgrades, but they’re definitely worth investing in to deal with enemies and be more resourceful.

