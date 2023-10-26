NewsVideo Games

Alan Wake 2 New Game+ Detailed, Coming After Launch

By
0
Alan Wake 2 is getting a New Game+ mode after launch.
Image via Epic Games Publishing.

In a last minute, pre-launch piece of news, Remedy Entertainment has revealed that Alan Wake 2 will get a New Game+ mode, just not until after the game is available.

More than just making it easier to replay the game thanks to letting you retain all of the weapons and upgrades earned in an initial playthrough, New Game+ in Alan Wake 2 will also significantly shake things up. According to a post from the game’s official X account, the mode will offer a higher “Nightmare” difficulty setting. Even more tantalizing, though, is the promise of an “alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content”.

The latter is an intriguing prospect, especially as the game is widely expected to continue Remedy’s legacy of extremely strong storytelling, and variations on the core story could take some wild turns.

RELATED: Remedy Entertainment Drops Alan Wake Recap Ahead of Sequel

Following up on the news, game director Sam Lake also took to X to state that “New Game+ in Alan Wake 2 is an additional layer to the already layered experience,” adding that it was always a part of the developers’ plan for the game.

Counterbalancing the good news is that the mode won’t be available on the game’s release on October 27. At the moment, there’s no confirmed window for when the mode will be added in. Hopefully, though, it won’t be too long.

As such, New Game+ likely forms a part of the DLC roadmap for Alan Wake 2, which will include free additions, as well as two paid expansions in the form of ‘Night Springs’ and ‘The Lake House’. Beyond the titles, no further details about the expansions have been revealed.

The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

KEEP READING: Remedy Entertainment Reveals PC Requirements for Alan Wake 2

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn