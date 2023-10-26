Alan Wake 2 New Game+ Detailed, Coming After Launch

In a last minute, pre-launch piece of news, Remedy Entertainment has revealed that Alan Wake 2 will get a New Game+ mode, just not until after the game is available.

More than just making it easier to replay the game thanks to letting you retain all of the weapons and upgrades earned in an initial playthrough, New Game+ in Alan Wake 2 will also significantly shake things up. According to a post from the game’s official X account, the mode will offer a higher “Nightmare” difficulty setting. Even more tantalizing, though, is the promise of an “alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content”.

The latter is an intriguing prospect, especially as the game is widely expected to continue Remedy’s legacy of extremely strong storytelling, and variations on the core story could take some wild turns.

Following up on the news, game director Sam Lake also took to X to state that “New Game+ in Alan Wake 2 is an additional layer to the already layered experience,” adding that it was always a part of the developers’ plan for the game.

Counterbalancing the good news is that the mode won’t be available on the game’s release on October 27. At the moment, there’s no confirmed window for when the mode will be added in. Hopefully, though, it won’t be too long.

As such, New Game+ likely forms a part of the DLC roadmap for Alan Wake 2, which will include free additions, as well as two paid expansions in the form of ‘Night Springs’ and ‘The Lake House’. Beyond the titles, no further details about the expansions have been revealed.

The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

