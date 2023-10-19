Remedy Entertainment Drops Alan Wake Recap Ahead of Sequel

With Alan Wake 2 little more than a week away, Remedy Entertainment is going all-in on getting fans up to speed. The team already partnered with Epic Games, Spiral House, and Zen Creative to add an Alan Wake: Flashback experience to Fortnite, but if that’s too much effort for you, there’s now a video recap available.

More than just retelling the story in brief, the recap is a full-throated throwback to the original Alan Wake. Although a single release, the game adopted an episodic format for its storytelling, complete with recaps at the beginning of each section. The new video is styled after those introductory sequences, complete with a voiceover from Alan Wake actor Matthew Perreta talking through the key beats that led from Alan arriving in Bright Falls to being trapped in the Dark Place.

The video then skips forward to tease the set-up for Alan Wake 2. We hear how Alan is in danger of losing his mind, which leads him to use the power of the Dark Place to bring a new story to life in the hopes of using it to escape. We also get a very brief glimpse of gameplay, showing off the kind of dynamic world that Remedy fans will be familiar with thanks to Control, but that shouldn’t be news to anyone who has been keeping up with this survival horror sequel. Check out the video for yourself:

Alan Wake 2 has been a long time coming, but the wait is finally almost over. The game will release on October 27, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, with both free and paid DLC planned. The PC version of the game will only be available via the Epic Games Store, as Epic is acting as publisher on this occasion, as it previously did for 2021’s Alan Wake Remastered.