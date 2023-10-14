Alan Wake 2 Will Get Free & Paid DLC After Launch

The spooky and atmospheric Alan Wake 2 will launch on October 27, just before Halloween. In the coming days before launch, gamers got some nice information, like an added Performance Mode that renders the game at 60FPS. The good news continues today, as Sam Lake, Director of Remedy Entertainment, confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be getting paid and free post-launch DLC!

This news comes by way of X user @TheVoidRetro:

Sam Lake confirms there is FREE DLC coming to Alan Wake 2 post-launch as well as the paid DLC projects! @EGX @SamLakeRMD #alanwake2 #EGX2023 #HorrorCommunity pic.twitter.com/cH27jO9T7G — John ➡️ is @ EGX 2023! (@TheVoidRetro) October 13, 2023

Speaking at EGX, Sam Lake confirmed plans to add free DLC to the game, in addition to the paid expansions, Night Springs and the Lake House. This info can also be found on Alan Wake 2‘s official FAQ page.

The original Alan Wake had two pieces of DLC post-launch, The Signal and The Writer. The Signal was free, while The Writer cost $6.99. There is no word yet on how much the expansions to Alan Wake 2 will be since the actual content of the DLC remains shrouded in mystery. Considering the Deluxe Edition of the title costs $69.99 and includes the expansions, though, we can surmise it won’t be too costly.

As for me, I only have two questions. What will the free DLC contain and when will Remedy remaster the non-canon Alan Wake’s American Nightmare?