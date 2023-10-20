Remedy Entertainment Reveals PC Requirements for Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is here, thirteen years after the first entry in the series. Hopefully your PC isn’t also thirteen years old, but if you are playing it on Windows, you’ll probably want to know what the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2 are, and here’s your answer.

All PC Requirements for Play Alan Wake 2

Remedy has revealed the specs you’ll need to run Alan Wake 2 at various levels of performance and resolution, going beyond the basic minimum/recommended specs.

Unfortunately, if your PC is getting on, you may need an upgrade or two. For a start, Alan Wake 2 requires 6GB of video memory. It also requires an SSD, so while I doubt the game will stop you installing it on a regular hard disk, you could be looking at a lot of pausing, as is the case with Starfield.

You can run the game with or without ray tracing and Remedy have helpfully provided specs for both. Here are the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2, for each graphics preset, without ray tracing.

Minimum – 1080p, 30FPS (no ray tracing)

Graphics: Low

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RTX 6600

VRAM: 6GB

DLSS / FSR2: Quality

CPU: Intel i5-7600k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

Recommended – 1440p, 30FPS (no ray tracing)

Graphics: Medium

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RTX 6600 XT

VRAM: 8GB

DLSS / FSR2: Balanced

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

Recommended– 1080p, 60FPS (no ray tracing)

Graphics: Medium

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RTX 6700 XT

VRAM: 8GB

DLSS / FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

Ultra– 2160p, 60FPS (no ray tracing)

Graphics: High

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT

VRAM: 12GB

DLSS / FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

Minimum– 2160p, 60FPS (no ray tracing)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT

VRAM: 12GB

DLSS / FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

And here are the specs you’ll need if you want to play Alan Wake 2 with ray tracing.

Low – 1080p, 30FPS (with ray tracing)

Graphics: Medium (ray tracing low)

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 8GB

DLSS / FSR2: Quality

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

Medium – 1080p, 60FPS (with ray tracing)

Graphics: Medium (ray tracing medium, path tracing on)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070

VRAM: 12GB

DLSS / FSR2: Quality

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

High – 2160p, 60FPS (with ray tracing)

Graphics: High (ray tracing high, path tracing on)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4080

VRAM: 16GB

DLSS / FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

Remedy has previously stated that in order to get the most out of Alan Wake 2 and it’s atmosphere you should play the game at 30FPS with all the graphical bells and whistles. It’s not action-heavy in the same way that the first game was.

But if your PC is getting close to five years old, chances are you’re going to need an upgrade. And those are the the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2.

