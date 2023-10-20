Remedy Entertainment Reveals PC Requirements for Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is here, thirteen years after the first entry in the series. Hopefully your PC isn’t also thirteen years old, but if you are playing it on Windows, you’ll probably want to know what the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2 are, and here’s your answer.
All PC Requirements for Play Alan Wake 2
Remedy has revealed the specs you’ll need to run Alan Wake 2 at various levels of performance and resolution, going beyond the basic minimum/recommended specs.
Unfortunately, if your PC is getting on, you may need an upgrade or two. For a start, Alan Wake 2 requires 6GB of video memory. It also requires an SSD, so while I doubt the game will stop you installing it on a regular hard disk, you could be looking at a lot of pausing, as is the case with Starfield.
You can run the game with or without ray tracing and Remedy have helpfully provided specs for both. Here are the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2, for each graphics preset, without ray tracing.
Minimum – 1080p, 30FPS (no ray tracing)
- Graphics: Low
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RTX 6600
- VRAM: 6GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Quality
- CPU: Intel i5-7600k or AMD equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Recommended – 1440p, 30FPS (no ray tracing)
- Graphics: Medium
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RTX 6600 XT
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Balanced
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Recommended– 1080p, 60FPS (no ray tracing)
- Graphics: Medium
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RTX 6700 XT
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Ultra– 2160p, 60FPS (no ray tracing)
- Graphics: High
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Minimum– 2160p, 60FPS (no ray tracing)
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
And here are the specs you’ll need if you want to play Alan Wake 2 with ray tracing.
Low – 1080p, 30FPS (with ray tracing)
- Graphics: Medium (ray tracing low)
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Quality
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Medium – 1080p, 60FPS (with ray tracing)
- Graphics: Medium (ray tracing medium, path tracing on)
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Quality
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
High – 2160p, 60FPS (with ray tracing)
- Graphics: High (ray tracing high, path tracing on)
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4080
- VRAM: 16GB
- DLSS / FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Remedy has previously stated that in order to get the most out of Alan Wake 2 and it’s atmosphere you should play the game at 30FPS with all the graphical bells and whistles. It’s not action-heavy in the same way that the first game was.
But if your PC is getting close to five years old, chances are you’re going to need an upgrade. And those are the the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2.
