All Pre-Order Bonuses for Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is almost here, after thirteen long years, which is a long time for Alan to be twiddling his thumbs in an otherworldly dimension. And if you’re not already put your money down you’ll be wondering about all the pre-order bonuses for Alan Wake 2. Here’s what you can get your hands on by shelling out for the game early.

Every Pre-Order Bonus for Alan Wake 2

Since Alan Wake 2 is digital only, there’s no fancy physical collector’s edition, though it’s not impossible that Limited Edition or some other company will make one further down the line. There are two digital editions of the game on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Both come with the same pre-order bonuses which are as follows:

An Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan

An Oh Deer Diner Sweater for Saga

A Survival Resources Pack for Saga.

Saga is one of the game’s two playable characters, the other being Alan Wake himself. Those first two items are cosmetic only, while Saga’s Survival Resources Pack contains a first aid kit, painkillers and a coffee mug charm.

That last one saves her from a killing blow but smashes when it’s used up. That doesn’t mean you only ever get to use that pack once, rather you can only use it once per playthrough.

As for the two editions of the game, here they are. Both are digital only on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Alan Wake 2 Standard Edition ($59.99)

The game

Pre-order bonuses (see above)

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

The game

Pre-order bonuses (see above)

Expansion Pass (Night Springs Expansion and Lake House Expansion)

Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga

Crimson Windbreaker for Saga

Celebrity Suit for Alan

Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan

Lantern Charm for Saga

So you’re paying $20 extra for a few mostly cosmetic items, plus two expansions. Remedy hasn’t said how substantial those expansions for Alan Wake 2 will be, so there’s a certain risk in putting your money down for that version.

Still, those are the Alan Wake 2 pre-purchase bonuses and editions.

