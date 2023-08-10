All Wisp Prime Relics in Warframe

Wisp was already one of the top-tier Frames in Warframe, but now you can get the new and improved, better looking Wisp Prime as the newest addition to the Prime lineup. As usual, you have a couple of routes you can take to acquire the new Prime. You can either open your wallet and purchase a Prime Access bundle that contains Wisp Prime ready to go or you can farm the parts and build them yourself to craft Wisp Prime. If you’re interested in the latter option, then let’s take a look at which Relics you need to farm to start gathering the Wisp Prime parts in Warframe.

How to Get All Wisp Prime Relics

Wisp Prime Systems

The Systems is the easiest part to get for Wisp Prime. You’ll need to farm some Neo D7 Relics, which drop from a wide range of missions. One of the most effective missions I’ve found for these Relics is the Interception mission on Mithra in the Void. You’re basically guaranteed a Neo Relic every time, so you’ll have a good shot at getting some D7 Relics.

When you crack this Relic, the drop chance for the Wisp Prime Systems is common rarity, so it’s quite likely you’ll receive this easily.

Wisp Prime Neuroptics

Neuroptics for Wisp Prime are found in the Meso K6 Relics, and there are a couple of excellent missions you can do to farm Meso Relics. You can do the Defense mission at Io on Jupiter or the Capture mission at Ukko in the Void. Either of these will net you plenty of Meso relics.

When you crack these Relics, the drop rate for Wisp Prime Neuroptics is Uncommon. As such, it might take a few tries to get this part to drop, but it still shouldn’t be too burdensome.

Wisp Prime Chassis

The Chassis part for Wisp Prime is found in the Lith W3 Relics. You’ll want to be running low level Capture, Defense, or Exterminate missions in the Void to best farm Lith Relics.

The Lith W3 Relic has a Rare drop rate for the Wisp Prime Chassis, so you’ll likely need to crack open a whole bunch of these before you get a drop unless you get lucky.

Wisp Prime Blueprint

Lastly, we have the Blueprint for Wisp Prime to tie it all together. You can find this part in Axi W3 Relics. Axi Relics are the most difficult of all Relics to farm. You have to get quite deep into missions for these to start dropping. On average, it will take around 20 minutes to get 2 Axi Relic drops, and even then you need to hope you get the W3. To farm these, the best places are Excavation at Hieracon on Pluto or Interception at Xini on Eros.

Once you’ve farmed enough W3 Relics and start cracking them, you’ll again need a bit of luck because the Wisp Prime Blueprints are also in the Rare drop rate category here, so you might have go through a fair few to net one.

That covers off all the Relics for the Wisp Prime parts in Warframe and how best to farm them. Hopefully you have some good luck cracking these relics and getting the parts you need to build the powerful Wisp Prime! And if you’re looking for more pointers for the game, make sure to look through our other coverage.