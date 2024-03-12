The real WWE isn’t short on match types, and the same is true of WWE 2K24. On top of that, there are different rulesets as well. Heck, you can even fight backstage if you want. To bring you up to speed, here are all WWE 2K24 match types.

All WWE 2K24 Match Types

If you’re playing WWE 2K24’s career mode, you don’t have a huge amount of control over match types. However, playing a single match means you can choose whatever type you like. Here are all the match types on offer in WWE 2K24, all of which can be played locally in single player or multiplayer. Most can also be played online if you create a lobby. We’ll explain the specifics of each match type below.

One on One

Two on Two

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

5-Superstar

6-Superstar

8-Superstar

Gauntlet (local play only)

(local play only) Royal Rumble

Wargames

Handicap (local play only)

One on One does what it says on the tin, Two on Two is a tag-team match, while everything else up to 8 Superstar pits the headline number of wrestlers against each other.

Gauntlet, however, is different. Here, you take on multiple opponents (the number of which can be adjusted via match rules). Once you beat an opponent, the next one comes in and so on without you getting a breather or an energy bar refill. Depending on the entry order you set, the match won’t necessarily start with you. Instead, you may come in later after the computer or another player beats one or more opponents.

Gauntlet Eliminator features the same principle, except the game doesn’t wait for you to beat an opponent. It just sends the next one in and the next one and… you get the idea. The good news is that they’ll attack each other and not just focus on you.

Gauntlet Turmoil is a bit of a headscratcher at first, and the on-screen instructions don’t really help. I have to thank YouTuber ARxAHSofficial for clearing things up with his video. Basically, it’s you against a team of three. It’s the same as Gauntlet in that you only ever fight one person at a time but if you lose, it’s game over. That differs from the other Gauntlet match types where you can sit back and watch as other opponents — computer controlled or not — duke it out.

Royal Rumble is, like Gauntlet Eliminator, a chaotic match where a new wrestler enters at regular intervals (ten seconds in this case). But instead of trying to pin your opponent, you have to throw them over the top rope.

Wargames is a Three on Three or Four on Four within a cage. However, instead of trying to climb out you’re trying to beat the other team by pinfall or submission.

Handicap is a 1-v-2, 1-v-3, or 2-v-3 battle where the odds are against one team.

Tournament has players going one-on-one based on brackets, with the winner of the tournament ultimately being declared the title holder.

You can also create your own custom modes, but the default types are plenty to be getting on with, especially since you can also change the rules within each match type. You could, for example, have a 6-Superstar Hell in a Cell match. However, not all of the match types give you access to all the match rules.

What’s especially cool, though, is that you can mix computer and human players locally. It might not do much for your friendship, but you can have a 1-v-3 match where your friend is on the team of 3. And that’s everything you need to know about the different match types and match rules in WWE 2K24.