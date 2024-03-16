Category:
All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Unlockables

A wrestler and referee in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 isn’t short on things to unlock, from arenas through to superstar appearances. Many of those are obtained through the game’s MyRISE mode, so if you’re wondering what’s on offer, here are all the unlockables in the mode in WWE 2K24.

Everything Unlocked in WWE 2K24 MyRISE Mode

Even smaller matches in WWE 2K24’s MyRISE mode will get you clothes and some basic gear. Here’s what’s been discovered so far:

Unlockable Arenas

The SummerSlam MyRise arena in WWE2K24
  • Arena Estatal
  • BCW
  • Club U.K.
  • Down-Up-Down-Up Arena
  • Japan Dome
  • Joshi Japan
  • Law
  • Mexico Plaza
  • Motion Capture Studio
  • Summerslam – MyRISE
  • TBD Arena
  • Wrestlemania – MyRISE

Unlockable Championship Belts

  • Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship
  • Multiversal Infinite Championship
  • TBD Championship

MyFaction Card Unlockables

  • Asuka (Ruby)
  • Ava Moreno (Sapphire)
  • Batista (Ruby)
  • Carly Prime (Emerald)
  • Chosen (Sapphire)
  • Cole Quinn (Gold)
  • El Ordinario (Ruby)
  • Gabriel Slade (Gold)
  • Geneva Rose (Gold)
  • John Cena (Ruby)
  • Justine (Emerald)
  • Lita (Manager)
  • The Manifestation (Emerald)
  • Meilee “Fanny” Fan (Gold)
  • Odyssey Rift (Emerald)
  • Slade (Sapphire)
  • Tavish (Gold)
  • Psycho Sally (Gold)

To unlock everything, you’ll have to tackle both the Unleashed and Undisputed MyRISE modes. If you’re wondering what The Manifestation is… Well, you’ve got a surprise to look forward to. There may be more things to find, but these are the ones that have been discovered so far.

Should You Play WWE 2K24’s MyRISE Mode?

Is it worth playing WWE 2K24 MyRISE for the unlockables? Basically, yes. The mode itself is pretty fun, especially if you dig the WWE’s pantomime drama. Plus, you can change difficulty in the middle of a MyRISE playthrough if you’re finding things too hard. The game will still let you get the same unlocks no matter what difficulty you’re on.

The one catch is that for the drama to unfold you often have to finish the match in certain ways, so if you pin a wrestler without meeting all the sub-objectives, it will count as a fail. It’s harsh, but you’ll have to follow the cues if you want the stories to unfold properly.

And that’s everything you need to know about MyRISE unlockables in WWE 2K24.

