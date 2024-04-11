Already Binged the Fallout Show? Pick Up the Franchise’s Best Game for Pennies Today

We’ve all noticed it, Fallout is back in the spotlight thanks to Prime Videos’ surprisingly incredible live-action series, but now gamers can get their taste of the franchise cheaper than ever before.

Recommended Videos

Right now you can get the Ultimate Edition of Fallout New Vegas for just $4.99 on Steam. That means you get the base game and all of its DLC cheaper than dinner from a fast food restaurant.

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Any longtime Fallout fan will tell you that while it may tiptoe the line between canon and non-canon, New Vegas is one of the best games in the series to date. With a focus that is smaller in scale yet more gritty and interesting than the other games, Fallout New Vegas has carved its spot in the hearts of fans since it was released in 2010. At the price it can be had on Steam right now, it should be a no-brainer for anybody looking to dip their feet in the Fallout games.

Naturally, whenever a good video game show adaption launches the games get a boost in popularity, and we expect to see the same with Fallout. Steam has really embraced the renewed interest in the franchise offering the entire bundle of every Fallout game and DLC for $55 right now. That’s a whopping 75 percent off its regular price.

Of course, you don’t need to own every game, just trying out one to see if it’s the right fit for you works too, and we’d suggest Fallout New Vegas to be that taste tester. If you haven’t checked out the new show, Prime Video is streaming every episode right now for your binging pleasure.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, including our own, so you can relax knowing this isn’t another example of Hollywood not understanding video games. No, this is another masterful execution of bringing a beloved franchise to the small screen.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more