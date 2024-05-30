Amazon Is Offering Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth At a Discount

Games are pricey these days, to say the least. That’s why it can be smart to wait for a big sale before pulling the trigger on a new title. Well, Amazon is offering just that, listing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at a discount for the time on the platform.

The follow-up to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is arguably the biggest PlayStation release of the year. It was met with fantastic reviews, with players and critics alike recommending the game to anyone and everyone. However, the $70 price tag can force even the biggest Final Fantasy fans to think twice and potentially leave the game in their cart.

However, PlayStation is aware of how costly games have become, and that’s why the powers that be at Sony greenlit Sony’s PlayStation Days of Play 2024. At several major retailers, including Amazon, major PlayStation titles are discounted, and since the timing is perfect, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of them. Currently, gamers can grab the title on Amazon for $54.99, a 21% drop from its original $69.99 price tag.

For those who aren’t interested in what Cloud and Sephiroth are up to, though, Amazon has plenty of other titles on sale that are sure to make people hover over the “Add to Cart” button. Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, and MLB The Show 24 are just a few of the games that are part of the sale.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is obviously the most relevant of the bunch, however, and the timing couldn’t be better. Square Enix is hard at work on the sequel to the beloved title, with a big portion of it already being complete.

