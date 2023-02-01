Frictional Games has announced an Amnesia: The Bunker release date of May 16, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. This date misses the game’s original March launch window by only a few months, but it’s a welcome update nonetheless. Frictional says more news will arrive soon but has yet to explain what that means.

Amnesia: The Bunker was revealed in December as not only the next entry in the viral horror franchise but a reinvention for the series, too. Set during World War I, this more claustrophobic story has players take on the role of French soldier Henri Clement after he is left behind in an abandoned military bunker. It’d be a bit nice to wander the lonely hallways by yourself, but of course, trapped inside the bunker with Henri is – you guessed it – a horrible, terrifying monster.

Amnesia: The Bunker might be the most suffocating Amnesia game to date. The gameplay won’t totally reflect its setting, however, as Frictional has crafted the project to offer more player freedom than previous entries. Amnesia: The Bunker has more sandbox gameplay, unscripted moments of tension, and a monster that adapts to your moves.

Players can look forward to immersing themselves in the shadowy concrete halls of a WWI bunker when Amnesia: the Bunker comes to PC and consoles on its new May 16 release date. Frictional knows waiting for games can be hard, so you can watch one of the developer’s latest gameplay clips below until launch rolls around.