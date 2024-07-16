‘Stop Treating It Like a Fair Fight:’ Elden Ring Expert Shows How to Wreck Shadow of the Erdtree’s Hardest Boss

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree players often consider Promised Consort Radahn the hardest boss in the game, but one expert on TikTok showed how to absolutely wreck him.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring proved that FromSoftware has absolutely no issues making their already famously difficult bosses even harder. There are also a lot of self-imposed challenges that can make them even more difficult.

There are some in the Elden Ring community who consider certain types of buffs, in addition to using things like Spirit Ashes and summons, to be cheating, meaning that those people can be slow to accept wins using those abilities.

For TikTok user and Elden Ring expert, jakebruceezio, though, when you’re faced with an unfair fight, you should just stop treating it like it’s fair, and that’s how he discovered how to absolutely destroy Radahn.

Stop Treating It Like a Fair Fight

In a video that already has more than 3.7 million views, jakebruceezio shared a video in which they absolutely destroyed Radahn by using magic and a bunch of different buffs right before going into the battle.

Although the footage is sped up, they destroy Radahn had a phenomenal pace, getting through the first phase with a single combo. The second phase takes slightly longer, but still goes down extremely fast.

“Use the mechanics of the game to your advantage,” jakebruceezio said in their caption on the video.

Many of the comments made jokes about just how quickly jakebruceezio destroyed Radahn.

“Radahn bout to search up how to dodge your moves now,” one comment said.

“Thats Radahns 50th attempt tryna beat you,” another remarked.

Other comments focused on how difficulty in Elden Ring is relative to the player, which is why there are so many mechanics they can use to make fights easier.

“Y’all, Elden ring is about playing how YOU want,” one user said. “The game has these methods to do crazy damage like that because it’s supposed to. Build how you want, make it as difficult as you want.”

“Yeah as a souls vet I don’t get the ‘no mimic tear/summons/good builds means you didn’t really beat the boss’ group like it’s in the game,” another added. “Use anything and everything it’s all fun.”

Why Is Radahn So Hard?

Following the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, players were quick to declare Radahn the hardest boss in the game, with many thinking him downright unfair. The main reason for this is that Radahan is both fast and powerful, doing devastating damage to players. The second phase of the battle also requires players to master his patterns and timing like nothing before.

Popular Elden Ring streamer Kai Cenat spent nearly 70 hours and died around 700 times against Radahn. “Yes,” Cenat screamed repeatedly after defeating the boss. “Oh my God. It’s over. Oh my God.” He later brought a therapist on stream with him to help him process the event.

One Reddit user said they spent “20+ against him,” and memorized every single attack before deciding to just give up.

“I have no idea what From or Miyazaki [where] thinking with this fight but it was a mistake,” another Reddit user said. “Worst fight I’ve not only seen in a From game but a game in general.”

There are dozens of others Reddit threads on Radahn, with players deciding to quit the game after taking him on and being unable to take him down. “I have never seen a boss fight ravage a souls community more than Radahn,” one Reddit user remarked.

Still, despite how difficult Radahn is, a lot of users provided helpful advice on how to beat Radahn. And as the video from jakebrucezio proves, it’s more than possible to wreck him, provided you’re willing to play dirty.

