Are The Original Characters Going Appear in Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 has been around ten years in the making, with three different development studios handling it. With that much water under the bridge, you might be wondering about its connections to the first game, particularly whether the original characters are going to appear in Dead Island 2? Here’s what you need to know.

A List Of All The Original Dead Island Characters Who Appear in Dead Island 2

Are you ready? Here’s a rundown of all the characters from Dead Island (and Dead Island: Riptide) that you’ll run into while playing Dead Island 2:

Sam B.

Yes, there’s only one character from the earlier games featured in Dead Island 2. You’ll encounter former rapper Sam B. as a non-playable character fairly early on in the game. The fates of the other characters are left unknown. However, at one point, Sam B. does namecheck them all. He even goes so far as to name his gun after one of the NPCs.

But none of the other characters — Purna, Logan, or Xian Mei — appear in the game, and there’s a reason for that. Developer Dambuster Studios has intentionally been ambiguous about the connection between Dead Island 2 and the original.

So, the answer to the question of whether the original characters are going to appear in Dead Island 2 is that one (Sam B.) will, but the rest won’t. And if you’re wondering who voices Sam B. and the rest of the extensive cast, check out our list.