Are The X-Men in The Marvels?

Warning: The following article on if the X-Men appear in The Marvels contains spoilers for the movie.

The Marvels is here, and it’s already sparking countless discussions about the current state of the Marvek Cinematic Universe. Reception to the Nia DaCosta-helmed film has so far been mixed; its Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at 62%, making it one of the lowest-rated MCU offerings to date. Its projected box office haul isn’t encouraging, either.

Lukewarm reception aside, though, The Marvels is still generating some intriguing questions, such as: Where exactly is the MCU headed? What role will Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau play in the conflicts to come? And, because they’ve been teased for so long now, do any of the X-Men show up in this new installment?

Does The Marvels Have Any X-Men?

The Marvels boasts a mid-credits scene that does indeed feature one of the X-Men. Having saved Earth from the misguided Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) finds herself in a different reality. Sitting next to her as she awakens in a strange medical bay is her mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), whom she knows is dead. Before Monica can properly inquire about what’s happening, Beast (Kelsey Grammer) –yes, that one — makes his MCU debut. He even name-drops Professor X! It may be a very brief cameo, but it is more than enough to get viewers at least a bit curious to know what’s next.

It still isn’t clear how the X-Men will factor into the MCU moving forward, but we now have our first glimpse of the direction this story might take.

