Artist Turns Elden Ring & Dark Souls Characters Into Iconic Pokemon

There’s no shortage of Pokemon fan art on the internet, with some creators going above and beyond to make entire regions of fake Pokemon. However, one artist has taken to creating fake regional variants for Pokemon as if they were discovered in Elden Ring and Dark Souls.

Artist Creates Elden & Souls Variants of Pokemon

An artist who goes by Golden Desmise on Instagram has spent the last couple of years transforming some of your favorite Pokemon into brooding creatures that could fit perfectly into the worlds of Elden Ring and Dark Souls. Instead of creating brand new Pokemon to fit in The Lands Between, Golden Demise created regional variants by combining existing Pokemon with iconic From Software characters and bosses.

The first post was from May 1, 2022, featuring Elden Kleavor, who took on the likeness of Godrick the Grafted. The Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon wields a familiar golden axe on one hand and the head of a Drudigon on the other.

Scrolling through their page, you can easily pick out details that hint at which characters inspired each regional variant. Elden Pheramosa takes on the appearance of Malenia. Hatterene is an elegant depiction of a Fakemon Ranni. And Hoopa is the beloved General Radahn riding atop a Mudsdale steed.

Golden Demise has transformed over 100 Elden Ring characters into Pokemon and has since moved on to games like Demon Souls and Dark Souls 3.

A personal favorite is Souls Ceruledge, who takes on the dark armor and flame-like blades of the Lord of Cinders. Golden Demise has nailed the Sugomori style, making each Fakemon feel like it could be a real Pokemon crossover.

If you’re a Pokemon or Elden Ring fan and Golden Demise has somehow flown under your radar, you need to carve out some time to scroll through their page. There are some genuinely brilliant designs here that deserve your attention.

