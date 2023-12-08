Asgard’s Wrath 2 Shares Epic New Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming VR game Asgard’s Wrath 2 was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

You can watch the trailer, which was posted by Meta Quest to Facebook, below. It showcases some of the first-person action players will experience in the game and some of the interesting locales, such as Ancient Egypt. There’s also a hint at some of the puzzles in the game.

Developed by Sanzaru Games and published by Oculus Studios, the Asgard’s Wrath series began in 2019 with an action role-playing game of the same name. In the title, players worked to fulfill some requests from Loki, the God of Mischief. However, in the end, he betrayed the player. Asgard’s Wrath 2 picks up where the first game left off and sees players possessing different people in order to become more powerful and face off against Loki again.

Overall, reviews for Asgard’s Wrath were solid, and it was nominated for several best VR game awards. At the time of writing, it holds an 88 on Metacritic. As for Asgard’s Wrath 2, official reviews aren’t out yet. That being said, The Escapist’s Jason Coles had a chance to play some of the game, and in his preview, he said that it was a worthy successor to the original and that it could end up setting a new standard for VR games.

I’ve also had a chance to play some of Asgard’s Wrath 2, and I’ve been enjoying it a lot so far. The night before I wrote this article, I actually spent several hours with it and just didn’t want to leave. It was a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed smashing a bunch of weird monsters. I am, in fact, a simple man. Still, the game was really immersive, and the controls worked super well. My cat’s review of me playing, though, remains: “Why are you fighting ghosts?” That’s what adults do, kitty. That’s what adults do.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 will release on Dec. 15 for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.