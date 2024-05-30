Astro Bot Gets First Look Trailer and Release Date

Last week, there was a rumor a new Astro Bot game would be revealed soon. During today’s State of Play, the title, simply called Astro Bot, was shown off with a September 6 release date.

Recommended Videos

You can check out gameplay from the announcement below:

This looks incredibly adorable. There is a lot of variety on offer: Astro Bot is flying on a DualSense controller, riding and fighting a giant bird at the same time, and teaming up with some familiar PlayStation faces.

More information on the upcoming game was shared on PlayStation.Blog. This will be the biggest adventure for Astro Bot to date. Players will explore six galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro’s missing crew. The cute robot has expanded his moveset, with 15 new abilities offering unique play styles. For example, Barkster, the Bulldog Booster, will allow Astro Bot to air-dash. There are also the Twin-Frog Gloves, which let Astro Bot swing and perform a long-range punch. Expect to utilize the DualSense’s capabilities with some of these powers.

Giant bosses and over 70 new enemy types will also make their debut. In addition, cameos from PlayStation mainstays will show up in robot form, and have a big part in the main adventure.

Pre-orders for Astro Bot will open up on June 7. I can’t wait to see the little guy again!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more