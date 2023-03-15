Deck13 has dropped the gameplay reveal trailer for Atlas Fallen, “Rise from Dust,” which shows off an impressive apocalyptic open-world desert along with several fights against legendary monsters, as well as some flashy combat moves and mechanics. The trailer also gives some insight into how players will be traversing through the game’s landscape, showing quick movement through a sort of sand-surfing fluidity.

Atlas Fallen promises players the opportunity to “glide the sands of a timeless land,” grow in magical strength, and find unique weapons, all in their quest to vanquish legendary monsters. You will customize your character’s abilities and cultivate a unique play style by pulling from the essence of the game’s enemies and farming specific resources. It will culminate in some super-powered moves, which in the Atlas Fallen gameplay trailer appear to include airborne magical flourishes, conjuring large hammers and other weapons.

Exploring also appears to be a major aspect of the game, as the trailer shows a number of set pieces ranging from beautiful dunes to deserted cities and ancient temples. There are also some glimpses of moving ruins, suggesting some of the environments will be interactable.

The game offers a single-player campaign that lets players take on the corrupted gods by themselves, as well as an online cooperative mode if you’re looking to slay these monstrosities with a friend instead. Atlas Fallen is slated for release on May 16 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam.