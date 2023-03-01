Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 Interactive have revealed an Atlas Fallen release date of May 16, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, and a gameplay trailer will debut “soon.” The announcement to social media was somewhat unceremonious but is still cause for celebration, considering the game was revealed just more than six months ago. Atlas Fallen is just around the corner, so familiarize yourself with the fantasy action RPG in the Gamescom reveal trailer from last August below.

Deck13, the Focus-owned studio responsible for titles such as The Surge and the first Lords of the Fallen, says that Atlas Fallen takes place in an original fantasy setting where players can explore and hunt legendary creatures. They can do this with a friend, enjoying superpowered combat, shapeshifting weapons, and unique skills. The problem is that we’ve not really seen what the game looks like in motion, as the only public footage released is the cinematic trailer you see above. That video does have a few seconds of gameplay at the end, but it’s hardly a good look at what players will get their hands on come May.

Atlas Fallen kind of sounds like a fantasy version of Destiny, but with only two and a half months to go until launch, it’s past time we see what it looks like. Still, some of the screenshots shown on the Atlas Fallen Steam page tease some really stunning graphics and glowing monsters that stand out among the dusty locales they inhabit. You can see the Atlas Fallen screenshots below while we wait for that gameplay to arrive ahead of its May release date.